No injuries reported after Rogers school buses shot by either a BB or pellet gun

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 4:00 a.m.
School buses are shown in July 2020. - File photo by The Sentinel-Record

ROGERS -- Two school buses were delayed Friday afternoon after somebody apparently shot at them with either a BB or pellet gun, breaking one window on both buses, according to a post on the School District's website.

None of the children on board buses 55 and 62 were hurt in the incidents, and damage to the buses was minimal, according to the post.

"Police are investigating and several bus riders are being questioned by police about what they saw," the post states.

Keith Foster, a spokesman for the Police Department, said around 4 p.m. Friday, one bus was hit by a BB or pellet while traveling south on Dixieland Road by the Woodland Park Apartments, just north of the West Pleasant Grove Road intersection. A second bus traveling north in that area was also shot, he said.

Detectives talked with both drivers, and the incident is still under investigation, Foster said. The buses continued to take the students home, he said.

Print Headline: Buses delayed after being shot with BB or pellet gun

