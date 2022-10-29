Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Jared Wagoner, 27, of 2312 W. Beechwood Drive, No. 11, in Rogers, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Wagoner was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Goshen

• Teresa Wilson, 59, of 2740 Wilson Lane in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Wilson was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Springdale

• Michael Evans, 34, of 1399 N. Futrall Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with domestic battering. Evans was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.

• Brooke Bates, 37, of 708 Maple Drive in Springdale, was arrested Thursday in connection with domestic battering. Bates was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Alejandra Cecenas-Salas, 30, of 1505 Thelma St. in Springdale, was arrested Thursday in connection with forgery. Cecenas-Salas was released Thursday from the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.