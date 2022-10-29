GOLF

Lefty out at LIV finale

Phil Mickelson's long year that led him to being a central figure in Saudi-funded LIV Golf ended on Friday when British Open champion Cameron Smith holed a 7-foot birdie putt on the final hole to beat Mickelson and eliminate his team. The LIV Golf Team Championship-Miami at Doral is all match play, with four teams moving on to today's semifinals to face the four teams that had earned byes based on the previous seven LIV events. Marc Leishman of the Australian team "Punch" beat Matthew Wolff in a singles match. In the foursomes match, Bernd Wiesberger and Cameron Tringale of the "Hy Flyers" won a point. That left it to the other singles match between Smith and Mickelson. They traded pars for much of the front nine -- they started on the par-3 ninth in the shotgun start -- and it came down to the par-5 eighth. Mickelson missed his 8-foot birdie putt, and Smith made his for a 1-up victory.

Crane shoots a 62

Ben Crane took advantage of a rare start on the PGA Tour with his lowest score in 10 years, a 9-under 62 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Crane's last victory was in 2014 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, before it was a World Golf Championship or a FedEx Cup playoff event. He hasn't led after any round since the summer of 2017. The 46-year-old Crane was debating whether to show up in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean as an alternate when he learned he was given a sponsor exemption. And then on Friday, he holed out with a wedge for eagle and tied his career low on the PGA Tour. He finished before the weather started to turn rough, with a mixture of rain and wind. Former University of Arkansas golfer Nico Echavarria is tied for seventh at 12-under 130. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) fired a 67 on Friday and is at 7-under 135. David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) shot a 68 for the second day in a row and is at 6-under 136. John Daly (Dardanelle, Razorbacks) is at 5-over 147 overall.

Two tied for Portugal lead

Gavin Green joined Jordan Smith as the co-leader of the Portugal Masters after the Malaysian golfer shot a 6-under 65 in the second round on Friday. Green made seven birdies to go with one bogey on the Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course. Smith, the overnight leader, shot a 67 after leading the field with a 62 on Thursday despite feeling sick. Smith made two bogeys and six birdies, including on the 17th and 18th holes, to ensure he stayed at the top of the leaderboard. Former University of Central Arkansas golfer Pep Angles withdrew from the tournament.

FOOTBALL

Samuel out vs. Rams

San Francisco 49ers playmaker Deebo Samuel will miss Sunday's key NFC West showdown against the rival Los Angeles Rams with an injured hamstring. Samuel hurt his hamstring during last weekend's loss to Kansas City. He has been unable to practice with the 49ers (3-4) all week ahead of their game against the Rams (3-3). Coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that Samuel had been ruled out but he hopes he can return after the bye week.

Browns sign long snapper

The Cleveland Browns locked up dependable long snapper Charley Hughlett on Friday, signing him to a four-year contract extension that could allow him to spend the rest of his career with the team. Now in his eighth season with the Browns, Hughlett, 32, has handled snapping duties in every game -- 120 in a row -- since the start of the 2015 season. His extension takes him through the 2026 season.

BASKETBALL

Spurs release Josh Primo

The San Antonio Spurs waived guard Josh Primo on Friday, surprisingly cutting ties with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. The 6-6 guard had averaged 7.0 points in four games this season while battling minor injuries. The Spurs would not offer any further details on what led to the 19-year-old Primo's dismissal.

MOTOR SPORTS

Red Bull fined $7 million

Fancy catering and energy drinks. Social security contributions and medical treatments for an employee that survived their illness. Those are some of the expenditures Red Bull claimed Friday it improperly misrepresented when submitting its 2021 financial report. It led to a breach of Formula One's spending cap, set at $145 million for its debut season, and penalties handed down by the series governing body. The FIA on Friday ordered the F1 championship team to pay a $7 million fine and forfeit wind tunnel time as punishment for overspending by $1.8 million during Max Verstappen's first championship season. The FIA found 13 discrepancies in an audit of over 75,000 line items on Red Bull's 2021 financial report, team principal Christian Horner said.