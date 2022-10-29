Officials: Pea Ridge has good turnout for tree giveaway

PEA RIDGE -- With the hope of providing a tree canopy for the city, Pea Ridge city officials hosted a fall tree giveaway sponsored by the Walton Family Foundation.

Employees of Carroll Electric Cooperative joined them.

Brian Wise, new developments coordinator, said he works with commercial and residential developers in the area.

"We have arborists available," Wise said. "It's one of our policies to try our best to respect our members' land.

"We do occasionally have to cut back the right of way for vegetation management, but we try to do it in a way that's best for everyone," Wise said, adding that there are trained professionals on staff.

"We live here, and we work here. This is our community, too," Wise said.

Certified arborist Brian Peterson was joined by Alan Houston and Cooper David assisting city residents who stopped by Oct. 20 to pick up one of the 200 trees available at no cost to residents.

"We're here to help -- mainly to tell them how to plant them properly, proper watering schedules, help them survive," Petersen said, explaining that it takes two years to get a new tree established. He said some the trees offered -- redbuds and poplars -- need a lot of sun. Others, like the oaks, are pretty hardy in any conditions.

The benefit of planting a tree on property is not only aesthetic, but it also increases property values, Petersen said.

"They provide shade and some financial advantages," he said.

Each of the trees has different qualities, Petersen said, including speed of growth and mature height.

Street Department Superintendent Nathan See said there was a good turnout of people wanting the trees.

Arborist Brian Petersen helped load trees Oct. 20 during the tree giveaway event in Pea Ridge. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Annette Beard)



Cooper David was one of three Carroll Electric employees who offered assistance Oct. 20 during the tree giveaway event in Pea Ridge. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Annette Beard)



Employees with Carroll Electric were on hand Oct. 22 to help Pea Ridge Street Department employees with a tree giveaway. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Annette Beard)

