100 years ago

Oct. 29, 1922

• A hand-embroidered linen towel, the work of peasants of the Bashkir Republic, Russia, was sent to Governor McRae yesterday by Mrs. Charles Blandy of New York. Mrs. Blandy wrote that her son, Harold F. Blandy, an American Relief worker, who died in Urfa last year, had sent a number of the towels to her to be presented to the American people as a token of regard from the Russian peasants. Mrs. Blandy wrote that her son had been the recipient of many of the hand-made towels, but that he had considered them not as personal gifts, but as presents to the American public and that it was his wish that they be given to the governors.

50 years ago

Oct. 29, 1972

• The Arkansas Gazette again will co-publish the only World Almanac and Books of Facts this year. The single volume reference book has grown steadily from a modest 108-page beginning in 1868 to 1,040 pages in the 1973 edition. The 1973 edition, sponsored exclusively in Arkansas by the Arkansas Gazette as a public service, will go on sale earlier than ever this year. ... As usual, the 1973 edition will contain a notable number of firsts plus all the popular standard features of previous editions. These firsts include greatly expanded coverage on Canada, notable United States black individuals -- past and present -- crime rates in United States cities, an environmental glossary, international currency values and the when, where and why of strip mining in North America.

25 years ago

Oct. 29, 1997

• Plaintiffs who successfully challenged portions of an Arkansas campaign finance reform law are asking the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis to delete the rest. Three individuals and a political action committee associated with the state Chamber of Commerce and the Associated Industries of Arkansas filed a notice of appeal Tuesday in federal court in Little Rock. After several days of trial in the lawsuit on the constitutionality of Initiated Act 1 of 1996 and related campaign contribution limits, U.S. District Judge Bill Wilson struck down a $300 per campaign per election contribution limit for the state's constitutional offices and a $100 per campaign per election limit for justices of the Arkansas Supreme Court and Court of Appeals.

10 years ago

Oct. 29, 2012

PINE BLUFF -- From the seat of his Cannondale bike, Pine Bluff police officer Dustin Summers can spot things that he might otherwise miss if he were in a patrol car: a cracked door on an abandoned house, suspicious activity in a small back alleyway or drug paraphernalia lying on a sidewalk or in a ditch. ... On any given day, Summers and four other officers are rolling along city streets on their two-wheeled crimefighting machines in what police officials are calling a community outreach program. It's been nearly a decade since police officers patrolled Pine Bluff on bicycles.