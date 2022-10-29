Parkview closes in on 5A-South title

Little Rock Parkview has a six-game winning streak and a chance to secure its first conference championship in almost 40 years.

Behind a potent ground attack, Parkview pulled away in the second half to beat Hot Springs Lakeside 42-14 on Friday night at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, setting up a winner-take-all showdown for the 5A-South championship in the regular-season finale next week at Camden Fairview.

Parkview (7-2, 6-0 5A-South) is seeking its first conference championship since claiming the AAAA-Central title in 1984, when the Patriots competed in the state's largest classification.

"That's our goal every year," Parkview Coach Brad Bolding said. "That's the first step. Then the second state, obviously, is going to the playoffs and going to the state championship game."

The Patriots, who led 21-14 at halftime, scored touchdowns on 6 of 8 possessions, with their final drive of the first half ending with an interception at the goal line and their final drive of the game ending with junior quarterback Eric McGehee taking a knee twice. Parkview finished with 494 total yards, including 328 rushing, on 64 plays.

"They're a really good football team," Lakeside Coach Jared McBride said. "I expect to see them play a long time this year."

McGehee completed 10 of 17 passes for 166 yards, including a 23-yard touchdown to senior wide receiver Hunter Austin to give Parkview the lead for good, 14-7, with 7:28 remaining in the first half. McGehee also ran for a 1-yard touchdown late for a 35-14 lead with 3:43 remaining in the third quarter.

Standout sophomore safety Omarion Robinson, taking a direct snap, added a 7-yard touchdown run as Parkview built a 21-7 lead with 2:25 remaining in the first half.

Senior tailback Darien Bennett finished with 100 rushing yards on 12 carries. Junior tailback Jaden Ashford rushed 13 times for 89 yards and 1 touchdown (7 yards). Sophomore tailback Cameron Settles ran 14 times for 82 yards and 2 touchdowns (10 and 6 yards).

"We've got some weapons," said Bolding, who credited offensive coordinator Clay Bemberg for the efficient distribution. "We've done a really good job of getting the ball to them. I think Coach Bemberg has done a good job of spreading the wealth around, because it's not easy. I've got three really good tailbacks. They all want the ball. That's a tough problem, but we've done a good job of getting the ball to them."

Sophomore tailback Grady Ohman scored on two 1-yard touchdown runs for Lakeside (2-6, 2-4). Junior quarterback Jacob Hermosillo completed 18 of 32 passes for 191 yards. Lakeside finished with 235 total yards on 60 plays.

The Rams opened the game with an 18-play, 77-yard touchdown drive that consumed a little more than eight minutes. They were within 21-14 at halftime after Ohman's second touchdown run with 58 seconds remaining in the second quarter.

"That's exactly what we wanted to do and what we needed to do," McBride said, referring to the clock-guzzling first possession. "I'm proud of our guys. We're banged up and just kind of struggling right now. Got to give credit to our kids for fighting hard and playing hard. They just kind of outlasted us and got us in the end."