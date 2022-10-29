PB School District releases annual report to the public

One by one, Pine Bluff School District principals claimed their school was the place to be, highlighting an underlying battle for bragging rights.

The achievements they shared were similar to others as the school district Thursday released its annual report to the public before a crowd of less than 30 at Pine Bluff High School's McFadden Gymnasium.

Among the high points illuminated by the principals:

• Forrest Park/Greenville Pre-K achieved a Level 3 top rating for Arkansas early childhood centers

• 34th Avenue Elementary showed 77% growth on the ACT Aspire Assessment during the 2021-22 school year

• Broadmoor Elementary saw 5.1% growth in English language arts

• James Matthews Elementary made overall growth with a return to pre-pandemic scores

• Southwood Elementary was the top performing elementary school in ACT Aspire among grades 3-5

• 93% of students at Robert F. Morehead Middle showed growth in reading and 70% showed growth in math

• 94% of ninth-graders at Jack Robey Junior High will earn a medal on a work-ready exam, demonstrating their career readiness

• 100% of Dollarway High students achieved career readiness in the ninth grade

• and along with community partnerships and a beautified campus, Pine Bluff High has seen fewer student disciplinary actions and an "awesome" football team.

The achievements were remarkable for a district fighting to regain local control and that, like others, have endured two years of health and safety measures in the ongoing covid-19 pandemic.

Dee Davis, the PBSD director of curriculum and instruction, attributed "a laser focus on reading and foundational skills" to the reported success. She further explained it as: "Assuring the acquisition of the foundational skills necessary for how children learn to read."

Kindergartners last year showed 34% growth in early literacy and first-graders 12% across the PBSD. Each grade level from third to 10th showed growth in English language arts.

HEALTH REPORT

The PBSD also tracked the number of visits students made to their health office, one of which is installed on each of the nine campuses, during the 2021-22 school year.

There were 27,813 visits among 3,576 students enrolled, including 7,322 visits at Matthews Elementary, which served grades K-5 last year.

All elementary schools in the district are now K-6.7

Some of the visits were for immunizations, Warren said. Mae Hawkins-Coleman, the district's nursing director, said 89.82% of district students complied with immunization requirements, adding the goal of 90% was met.

Many families rely on PBSD nurses first for medical care, Hawkins-Coleman said.

OTHER NUMBERS

The district's enrollment decreased by 275 to 3,301 for this school year. The 3,576 last year represented a 664-student increase from 2020-21, the last school year before the Dollarway School District's annexation into the PBSD.

Not all students from Dollarway stayed for the annexation, however, Warren said.

The racial breakdown of the district includes 80.92% African American, 2.31% white, 1.31% Hispanic and 15.03% two or more races.

All students are eligible for free or reduced meals.

The ending balance for 2021-22 was $10,286,806.98, almost double the starting balance due in large part to annexation. An audit for fiscal year 2022 revealed no reportable findings, compared to three in fiscal year 2021.

All PBSD educators have earned bachelor's degrees, with 7% earning specialist degrees and 1% receiving doctoral degrees. One percent of the teachers are National Board Certified.

The district has also made upgrades at McFadden Gym, the PBHS Little Theater, 34th Avenue tech lab, Southwood Elementary, the PBHS Patterson Building, Morehead Middle Library and Media Center, among others.

LAUNCH PARTY NOW VIRTUAL

A strategic launch party for the district scheduled for Tuesday has been changed from an in-person gathering to a YouTube reveal. The time of the reveal has not yet been determined.