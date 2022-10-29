Pelosi’s husband beaten with hammer by intruder





SAN FRANCISCO -- The husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was attacked and severely beaten with a hammer by an assailant who broke into the couple's San Francisco home early Friday, searching for the Democratic leader and shouting, "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?"

Pelosi, who was in Washington at the time of the California assault on the 82-year-old Paul Pelosi, arrived in San Francisco late Friday and went straight to the hospital where her husband was being treated for injuries.

"This was not a random act. This was intentional. And it's wrong," said San Francisco Police Chief William Scott.

He said the emergency 911 dispatcher's intuition was "lifesaving," and the police chief appeared to hold back emotion as he strongly rejected violence in politics.

"Our elected officials are here to do the business of their cities and their counties and their states. Their families don't sign up for this," Scott said. "Everybody should be disgusted about what happened this morning."

David DePape, 42, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, elder abuse and burglary, and remained in the hospital late Friday, police said.

Paul Pelosi underwent surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands, the speaker's office said. His doctors say they expect a full recovery.

In San Francisco, police were called at about 2.30 a.m. Friday to the Pelosi residence to check on Paul Pelosi, said Scott.

Scott confirmed that the intruder gained entry through the rear door of the home, which is in the upscale Pacific Heights neighborhood. Investigators believe the intruder broke through glass-paneled doors, according to two people familiar with the situation.

Paul Pelosi called 911 after telling the intruder he had to use the restroom, where his phone was charging, according to another person familiar with the situation and granted anonymity to discuss it. The person said the intruder confronted the speaker's husband shouting, "Where is Nancy?"

Scott said the dispatcher figured out there was "something more" than she was being told, resulting in a priority dispatch and faster police response. "I think this was lifesaving," he noted.

Inside, police discovered DePape and Paul Pelosi struggling over a hammer, and told them to drop it, Scott said. DePape yanked the hammer from Pelosi and began beating him with it, striking at least one blow, before being tackled by officers and arrested, Scott said.

The FBI and Capitol Police are also part of the joint investigation.

Police said a motive for Friday's intrusion was still to be determined, but three people with knowledge of the investigation told The Associated Press that DePape targeted Pelosi's home. Those people were not authorized to talk publicly about an ongoing probe and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The speaker had returned to Washington this week after being abroad and had been scheduled to appear with Vice President Kamala Harris at a fundraising event tonight for the LGBTQ group Human Rights Campaign. Pelosi canceled her appearance.

NUDITY ACTIVIST

The man accused of breaking into the Pelosi residence and attacking the congresswoman's husband was known in Berkeley, Calif., as a pro-nudity activist who had picketed naked at protests against local ordinances requiring people to be clothed in public.

DePape grew up in Powell River, British Columbia, before leaving about 20 years ago to follow an older girlfriend to San Francisco. A street address listed for DePape in the Bay Area college town of Berkeley led to a post office box at a UPS Store.

Stepfather Gene DePape said the suspect had lived with him in Canada until he was 14 and had been a quiet boy.

"David was never violent that I seen and was never in any trouble although he was very reclusive and played too much video games," Gene DePape said.

He said he hasn't seen his stepson since 2003 and tried to get in touch with him several times over the years without success.

"In 2007, I tried to get in touch but his girlfriend hung up on me when I asked to talk to him," Gene DePape said.

Gene DePape said the girlfriend whom his son followed to California was named Gypsy and they had two children together. DePape also has a child with a different woman, his stepfather said.

Photographs published Friday by The San Francisco Chronicle identified the suspect frolicking nude outside city hall with dozens of others at the 2013 wedding of pro-nudity activist Gypsy Taub, who was marrying another man. Taub did not respond Friday to calls or emails.

A 2013 article in The Chronicle described David DePape as a "hemp jewelry maker" who lived in a Victorian flat in Berkeley with Taub, who hosted a talk show on local public-access TV called "Uncensored 9/11," in which she appeared naked and pushed conspiracy theories that the 2001 terrorist attacks were "an inside job."

A person with the same name as the suspect posted a number of conspiracy theories on social media and blogs, although it could not be confirmed whether the posts were linked to the suspect.

A pair of web blogs posted in recent months online under the name David DePape contained rants about technology, aliens, communists, religious minorities, transgender people and global elites.

An Aug. 24 entry titled "Q," displayed a scatological collection of memes that included photos of the deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein and made reference to QAnon, the pro-Trump conspiracy theory that espouses the belief that the country is run by a deep state cabal of child sex traffickers, satanic pedophiles and baby-eating cannibals.

"Big Brother has deemed doing your own research as a thought crime," a post read.

The web hosting service WordPress removed one of the sites Friday for violating its terms of service.

On a different site, someone posting under DePape's name denounced covid vaccines and wearing masks, questioned whether climate change is real and displayed an illustration of a zombified Hillary Clinton dining on human flesh.

SHOCK AND SYMPATHY

Lawmakers from both parties reacted with shock and expressed their well-wishes to the Pelosi family.

President Joe Biden, a Democrat, quickly called the congresswoman with support and later condemned the "despicable" attack that he said had no place in America.

"There's too much violence, political violence. Too much hatred. Too much vitriol," Biden said Friday night at a Democratic rally in Pennsylvania. "What makes us think it's not going to corrode the political climate? Enough is enough is enough."

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., tweeted he was "horrified and disgusted" by the assault.

On Friday, Harris said, "I strongly believe that each one of us has to speak out against hate, we have to speak out against violence obviously, and speak to our better selves."

"What happened to Paul Pelosi was a dastardly act," said Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y. "I spoke with Speaker Pelosi earlier this morning and conveyed my deepest concern and heartfelt wishes to her husband and their family, and I wish him a speedy recovery."

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., reached out privately to the speaker "to check in on Paul and said he's praying for a full recovery," spokesman Mark Bednar said.

But some Republicans declined to pause from politics.

Virginia GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin, at a campaign stop for a congressional candidate, said of the Pelosis, "There's no room for violence anywhere, but we're going to send her back to be with him in California."

THREATS AT A HIGH

Ominous threats to lawmakers are at an all-time high. In 2021, Capitol Police investigated around 9,600 threats made against members of Congress, and several members have been physically attacked in recent years.

The House speaker and other congressional leaders are provided 24-hour security. Members of Congress have received additional money for security at their homes, but some have pushed for more protection as people have shown up at their residences.

Nancy Pelosi, who is second in line of succession to the president, has been viciously lampooned in campaign ads by Republicans and outside groups this election cycle. Her protective security detail was with her in Washington at the time of Friday's attack in California.

Paul Pelosi, a real estate and technology investor, met Nancy Pelosi in Washington while he was studying at Georgetown University, and the couple married in 1963.

Often at her side during formal events in Washington, Paul Pelosi largely remains on the West Coast. They have been married for 59 years and have five adult children and several grandchildren.

Earlier this year, he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor driving under the influence charges related to a May crash in California's wine country and was sentenced to five days in jail and three years of probation.

The Friday attack forced the shutdown of the stately block in the Pacific Heights neighborhood where the Pelosis live, as police cordoned off the area with crime-scene tape and patrol cars with flashing lights.

The neighborhood is one of the most affluent in a city suffused with Silicon Valley wealth. Many residents pay a private service, Pacific Heights Security, to protect their homes at night, supplementing the city police.

The Pelosi home in the wealthy neighborhood has been the scene of several protests in the past few years.

After Nancy Pelosi was seen on video getting her hair done at a salon while many were shut down during the coronavirus pandemic, stylists protested outside with curling irons. Members of the Chinese community protested recently before Pelosi's trip to Taiwan.

During debates over the federal stimulus package, protesters scrawled anarchy signs in black paint across the garage door, along with "cancel rent" and "we want everything." They left a pig's head on the driveway.

Yet the dominant feelings Friday were of support and concern.

"We have been to many events with the Pelosis over the last 2 decades and we've had lots of occasions to talk about both of our families and the challenges of being part of a political family. Thinking about the Pelosi family today," tweeted Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo.

At the Capitol, Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont, the Senate president pro tempore and third in the presidential line of succession, said he had known Paul Pelosi "forever." He said, "It's just horrible."

Information for this article was contributed by Colleen Long, Olga Rodriguez, Lisa Mascaro, Michael Balsamo, Kevin Freking, Mary Clare Jalonick, Juliet Williams, Stefanie Dazio, Bernard Condon, Jennifer Farrar, Seung Min Kim, Michelle Smith, Ali Swanson and Michael Biesecker of The Associated Press and by Kellen Browning, Tim Arango, Luke Broadwater and Holly Secon of The New York Times.

