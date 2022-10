PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park will present a Veterans Day ceremony on Nov. 11 in the Latta Barn in honor of local veterans who have risked their lives for the country. Doors open at 8 a.m., and the ceremony will be at 9 a.m.

Music will be provided by the Prairie Grove High School Jazz Band and the Prairie Grove High School Choir.

Coffee and refreshments will be served.