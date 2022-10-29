Prairie Grove honors retired officer Franks

PRAIRIE GROVE -- The Oct. 17 meeting of Prairie Grove City Council was more active than usual, with those present visiting the parking lot twice, once to inspect the city's new fire truck and again to witness retired police officer Tyler Franks receive his last radio call-out.

About a dozen citizens, along with council members, watched as Police Chief Chris Workman presented Franks with a plaque, folded black flag and the service weapon he used while working for the department.

Franks, who officially retired from the Police Department in mid-June, was shot three times while responding to a domestic disturbance on May 4, 2021, and lost part of his left leg. He returned to work for a short time but then decided to retire from the department.

Franks' family was present, as were several police officers, for the presentation made by Workman in the meeting. Afterward, people moved outside to watch Franks, seated in the driver's seat of a patrol car, receive a final radio dispatch which included words of thanks for his service.

In other action, the council unanimously approved a resolution to increase the rate for wastewater treatment for Washington County Property Owners Improvement District No. 5 from $6.48 to $7.13 per 1,000 gallons, an increase of about 10%, effective Jan. 1.

Subdivisions currently served within district include Valley View Estates, Meadowsweet, Walnut Grove Acres and Saddle Brook, according to the resolution document. The treatment plant is located in northwest Prairie Grove.

After the public viewing of Prairie Grove's new fire truck in the parking lot, Fire Chief J.C. Dobbs reported it is almost ready for service. Dobbs said he's still working on a few additions and a software update. He said enough bond funds are left from the purchase to include a battery-powered extraction tool among other items.

The City Council authorized the purchase of a new fire engine in May 2021 for a maximum of $750,000 using bond funds.

In a text message, Dobbs said these trucks are custom built from bumper to bumper, based on a Fire Department's needs and uses for the apparatus.

The company began building Prairie Grove's new fire truck in June in Wisconsin. It was delivered to Conway in September for additional work and then delivered to Prairie Grove.

Fire trucks typically are expected to give 30 years of service, Dobbs said.

Dobbs also reported an "extremely busy" month and a continued increase in call volume, with more received from within the city limits than from without, about a 60/40 split, he said.

The council unanimously approved paying an additional $24,525 to Washington County Regional Ambulance Authority, which brings the city's total payment for 2022 to $64,760.

Mayor Sonny Hudson said ambulance calls have been up "all over the city," and no one reason seems evident for the increase.

Workman reported the Police Department received a STEP (Selective Traffic Enforcement Projects) grant of $39,200, out of which $35,000 will be used to pay police officers for their overtime work during Click it or Ticket, a campaign about speed awareness, distracted drivers and DWI education projects.

He also reported Prairie Grove Lions Club donated $500 to Trunk or Treat, and he said many businesses and entities have signed up to participate, including some from Fayetteville.

The council unanimously approved a resolution to move no more than $750,000 of general fund reserve funds into a one-year CD with Grand Savings Bank at an interest rate of 3.49%.

The council had previously approved purchasing a CD with Edward James Investments, but Larry Oelrich, city administrative assistant, said that business isn't listed on state-allowed institutions.

According to the resolution, Hudson, Oelrich, City Clerk Christine Kelly and Assistant City Clerk Melissa Dodson are authorized to make withdrawals, and two signatures will be required. Beginning Jan. 1, Mayor-Elect David Faulk will replace Hudson on the signatory list.

Council member Brea Gragg, chairwoman of the Senior Citizens Committee, reported a grant award of $235,000 from Northwest Arkansas Economic Development District for improvements to the senior citizen center's entryway and to purchase a walk-in freezer. City attorney Steve Parker said a signing for the grant will be "coming up soon."

Chuck Wiley, public works director, said ground has been broken for a Casey's along U.S. 62. He said the builder told him it would be complete in 120 days.

Gragg asked about shade being provided for the library's outdoor activity area, and there was general agreement shade is needed. Gragg asked about planting trees, and triangular shade cloths were mentioned as a possibility.