Prairie Grove School District receives $181,000 federal security grant

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Shawn Witt, who heads up security for the Prairie Grove School District, had good news to share with the School Board recently.

This good news, he said, probably is the "highlight of my career at Prairie Grove."

Prairie Grove has been awarded a federal COPS (Community Oriented Policing Services) grant through the U.S. Department of Justice's School Violence Prevention Program (SVPP).

"We've never applied for it, and we've been told we would be wasting our time," Witt said, adding he and school officials were told not to "mess" with it because they would not get it.

Witt said he applied for around $480,000 in grant money. Two projects were cut from the request, but the school still was awarded $181,000 in funding for the other projects.

Witt said the district plans to use the grant to purchase seven radar speed limit signs, 45 security cameras, shatter-resistant safety film for glass throughout the district, school bus routing/ transportation software and bus security cameras.

"I think it's going to be a really good opportunity for our district," he said. "There's still a lot of paperwork to do, and we'll be working on that. Hopefully, we can start moving on these projects very soon."

Witt said the grant provides 75% of the cost, and the school will be responsible for 25%. The total projects awarded to Prairie Grove are estimated to cost $241,499. The $181,000 is the 75% federal match. The district's portion will be $60,000.

Superintendent Reba Holmes gave Witt all the credit for the work he's done to apply for the grant and provide the information needed for the grant.

Witt, in turn, also credited the school resource officers and others for pulling a lot of information from their records to help with the grant application.

According to the COPS website, school districts and other organizations from 44 states received one of the grants, including 14 school districts in Arkansas. Besides Prairie Grove, Lincoln Consolidated School District received a $90,000 grant. In all, the the Department of Justice gave out COPS grants totaling about $72 million.

In other news at the Oct. 18 meeting, Witt, who also is chief of information, said the district has restructured the technology department because of the new school and student growth. Now some of the staff will be housed at the school buildings, instead of the administration office in downtown Prairie Grove.

There will be dedicated IT people at the building level, Witt said.

"So far, it's working out really well."

In other action, the School Board approved a recommendation from the administration to amend the district's policy for expulsions.

The policy creates a new panel called an Appeal Review Committee that would hear an appeal by a parent whose child was recommended for expulsion. The committee would be made up of three building administrators from the district. This committee would hear from the administrator recommending the expulsion and from the parent, student or another representative.

Following the hearing, the review committee would meet in private to discuss the situation and make a recommendation to the superintendent whether to agree with the expulsion, disagree or amend the recommendation.

Joenks said the final decision on the appeal would be made by the superintendent. If the recommendation is expulsion, then this goes before the School Board. The parents would still have the right to request a hearing before the board.

Joenks said the process has been used on three cases and everyone seems to like it.

"This takes the pressure off the superintendent to have to do all of the investigating," Joenks said.

At the first part of the meeting, Melanie Nations, gifted and talented coordinator, gave a report on the gifted and talented program and its annual evaluation required by the state.

Some ways the program wants to grow this year are to increase visibility, to provide more information at School Board meetings and to showcase student projects. Another goal is to look at more courses that provide college credit and more Advanced Placement classes at the high school.

Positives from the evaluation, which came from comments made by stakeholders, are that everyone agrees the gifted and talented program has a positive impact on students and helps them to focus on creative and critical thinking skills. Comments also show that the gifted and talented program positively impacts students' attitudes about school, Nations said.