PREP FB: Ketter brothers combine for six first-half touchdowns

CHARLESTON -- With a chance to wrap up a share of the 3A-1 conference title, Charleston exploded for 42 first-half points en route to a 49-7 win over West Fork at Alumni Field on Friday night.

With the victory, the Tigers (8-1, 6-0) not only have a share of the 3A-1 crown, but they also clinched the league's top seed in the Class 3A playoffs. Charleston will host the fifth seed from the 3A-5 in a first-round matchup on Nov. 11.

Charleston Coach Ricky May said his team must stay focused for next week's regular-season finale next week at Lavaca, another huge rival for the Tigers.

"I told the team [after the game] that we do not want to share nothing," May said. "We want to be outright conference champs and do it the right way."

Senior twin brothers Brevyn and Bryton Ketter combined for Charleston's six first-half touchdowns as the Tigers scored on six consecutive possessions. Brevyn scored four times and rushed for 94 yards, while Bryton Ketter added a pair of touchdown receptions.

Charleston gained 281 yards in the first half – 151 passing and 130 rushing. The Tiger defense limited West Fork to just six first downs and 89 total yards, including 9 rushing, in the first two quarters.

"The assistant coaches did an awesome job this week," May said. "Coach [Matt] Stewart had the offense ready, Coach [Tyler] Reese had the defense ready and [Bryson] May got the lines ready. I thought we had a great offensive game plan tonight. Once they got in a rhythm [on offense], they can be pretty good.

The defense gave Charleston its first scoring opportunity when Tyton Jones picked off a pass at the West Fork 38. Six running plays later, Brevyn Ketter, who carried five times for 27 yards in the drive, scored from the 1. The point after was blocked, leaving the score 6-0 with 6:23 left in the first quarter.

"The offensive line was spectacular tonight," May said. "Sometimes, they don't get the credit they deserved. They opened up huge holes for us tonight. Once we got the running game going, it made the passing game better."

Charleston got great field position after gaining possession from a punt at the West Fork 46. Ketter took and handoff inside and broke outside toward the right sideline and raced for a 27-yard touchdown with 3:58 left in the first quarter. Quarterback Brandon Scott hit Jones on the two-point pass and the lead increased to 14-0.

Bryton Ketter scored on a 3-yard fly sweep pass from Scott, then added the PAT kick for a 21-0 Charleston lead with 10:50 left in the first half.

West Fork's offense finally moved the ball on its next possessions, marching 65 yards for its lone score and getting four of its six first downs in the first half, including a pair of first-down penalties on a pass interference and roughing the passer. Quarterback Timothy Howerton hit Beau Clark in the end zone for a 15-yard touchdown with 7:35 left in the first half, cutting the West Fork deficit to 21-7.

Charleston then scored three touchdowns in a four-minute span to blow the game open.