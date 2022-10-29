PREP FB: Morris shows out on senior night

FAYETTEVILLE -- Fayetteville senior receiver Kaylon Morris took center stage Friday night.

Morris' highlights included two 80-yard touchdown receptions as Fayetteville routed Rogers Heritage 48-7 at Harmon Field.

Morris finished with 3 TDs and 203 yards on 6 catches.

"I'm glad I played like I played today just to show that I'm underrated," Morris said. "It definitely boosts our confidence a lot. I'm just glad to get a win. It's my senior night. Have fun."

What was working?

"My teammates blocking," Morris said. "I loved it."

Fayetteville (6-3, 4-2 7A-West) won its second in a row, enhanced its playoff position and improved to 5-1 at home.

Morris had 3 grabs for 101 yards and 2 touchdowns in the opening half.

"A lot of big plays, a lot of catches," Bulldogs Coach Casey Dick said of Morris. "He was just himself. I think everybody did a great job."

The War Eagles (3-6, 1-5) dropped their fourth in a row.

"I want to say this about Rogers Heritage," Dick said. "I think Coach [Eric] Munoz is doing a great job, doing it the right way, a really classy program. I know it's been a tough year for them. But they're doing it the right way, for sure."

Quarterback Carter Hensley's 1-yard TD run and the ensuing PAT put Heritage up 7-0 at the 3:08 mark of the first quarter.

Fayetteville evened the score on Drake Lindsey's 9-yard toss to Greyson Garrett and Nathan Kachel's PAT.

The Bulldogs took the lead on Lindsey's 80-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Morris, who got behind the defense and raced into the end zone.

"I can always count on him," Morris said of Lindsey. "He always puts it there every time."

Lindsey and Morris connected again, this time from 13 yards out, to make it 21-7 with 1:07 remaining before halftime.

"They've kind of had that connection all year," Dick said about Lindsey and Morris. "They've done everything the right way."

The Bulldogs moved 64 yards in six plays to start the second half, capped by JJ Harlo's 19-yard scoring run. Kachel's kick increased the margin to 28-7 with 10:15 left in the third.

Harlo gained 61 yards on seven carries.

On the first play after Deuce Cooper's interception in the end zone ended a promising War Eagles drive, Lindsey found Morris in the left flat. He raced 80 yards down the sideline for the score, putting the Bulldogs up 35-7.