PREP FB: Parker comes up with big interception

OZARK -- Watching a trick play online paid off Ozark junior defensive back MJ Parker on Friday night.

Parker returned an interception for a 75-yard touchdown return to help Ozark roll in a 42-7 victory against Gravette in a 4A-1 Conference matchup Friday night at Hillbilly Stadium.

The takeaway for a score came off a trick play from Gravette. The Lions made a mass substitution but left a wide receiver near the sideline, hoping to catch the Hillbillies off guard.

Parker said he saw the play while watching videos from another high school who ran a similar play. He jumped the pass, made the interception and raced to the end zone untouched.

"I saw a video on YouTube maybe a month ago from a team running that," Parker said. "It really helped me see it when they tried to run it. I love watching film and you want to see everything. I feel I can see the field very well from the corner position, so I want to make plays for the team."

The interception gave Ozark a 35-7 lead late in the fourth quarter. Parker is no stranger to making big plays, though. He has two kickoff returns for touchdowns as well this year.

"Anytime you can get a touchdown on defense or special teams, it is a massive boost" Ozark Coach Jeremie Burns said. "You love a player putting in the work with seeing plays on film. He told me he saw it, and it didn't fool him at all. I've been really proud of him because he has been a weapon on defense and kickoff returns. He has been putting in a lot of work on and off the field."

The offense for Ozark (6-3, 5-1) was guided by senior running back Eli Masingale, who had 14 carries for 154 yards and 3 touchdowns. The offensive line was bolstered with the return of senior guard Hunter Collums, and Masingale said he loved having him back.

Masingale's biggest run was for a 73-yard touchdown. It capped a one-play drive and a swing of momentum for Ozark, which took a 28-7 lead in the third quarter.

"I missed him that's for sure," Masingale said with a smile on the return of Collums. "I felt that was a big momentum swing for us just using the one play to score. Our line blocked great all night, and they for sure did on that play. That was a big touchdown. I was glad to help out the guys."

Ozark senior quarterback Landon Wright finished 7-of-12 passing for 74 yards to go with his 126 rushing yards on 10 carries. He had a 44-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to give Ozark a 14-7 lead.

Ozark's special teams made a big impact as well. The Hillbillies got fumble recoveries from Gavin Gilbreth and Todd Williams on kickoffs.

Gravette (5-4, 4-2) had to play most of the game without senior quarterback/defensive back Rhett Hilger. He was carted off the field in the second quarter during a 13-minute stoppage in play because of his injury while making a tackle on defense.

Sophomore Gabe Holmes and freshman Cameron Bedwell then split time at quarterback for the Lions. Holmes had 32 passing yards and a 24-yard touchdown rush. Bedwell had 67 passing yards.

Gravette turned to the ground game without Hilger. Kyler Austin rushed for 135 yards on 26 carries.

"Our kids showed a lot of resiliency," Gravette Coach Kelby Bohannon said. "I'm so proud of their effort. We knew this would be a tough place to play in a tough environment. We got off to a bad start then lost Rhett, who is a big part of what we do on both sides. But the guys competed the entire game."

Ozark was coming off a 48-21 loss to conference leader Elkins. Putting that game behind them was something the Hillbillies were eager to do, Masingale said.

"It was a big game and I wish we would've won it," he said. "But we put it in the past and put together a nice team win tonight. We are looking forward to this final regular season game and want to make a run in the playoffs."