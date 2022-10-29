PREP FB: QB Williams tosses three first-half TD passes

ROGERS-- Rogers kept itself in contention for a top-3 seed in the Class 7A playoffs behind a dominant defensive performance, defeating Springdale Har-Ber 55-6 at Mountaineer Stadium.

The Mounties' defense bottled up the Wildcats all night, limiting Har-Ber to just 160 yards, while forcing seven turnovers. Rogers turned the Wildcats over on downs three times and recovered two fumbles. Andrew Trenary and Jack Green both grabbed a pair of interceptions as well. The Mounties lived in the backfield, recording 13 tackles for loss.

"Our defense has been pretty dominant all year long," Rogers Coach Chad Harbison said. "It's not surprising anymore. When we're causing three-and-outs, creating turnovers and getting the offense the ball like we do, it makes a big difference."

Rogers (7-2, 4-2 7A-West) junior quarterback Dane Williams, who threw for 205 yards and three touchdowns in the first half, didn't attempt a pass in the second half. He was able to spend most of the time on the sideline with the defense protecting big lead. He finished 18-of-25 passing, adding a pair of rushing scores, for a combined five touchdowns.

"Our defense has been great all year," Williams said. "They allow hardly any points every week. It's a lot easier to play offense when the other team is punting the ball to us nearly every time. You don't have to worry about our defense not doing their job, which makes it a lot easier for us to play free and have the mindset that we're going to score each time we touch it."

Har-Ber (1-8, 1-4 7A-West) had no answer for Williams at the start. The team's first five plays were passes, which he completed, for 95 yards. Under five minutes into the game, Williams hit running back Jacob Jenkins for short pass, which he took 66 yards down the sideline for a touchdown.

"That was really our game plan," Harbison said. "We just wanted to get him [Williams] comfortable and get him stuff that he could get to quick. He did a really good job of that."

Williams completed his first 10 passes, and the Mounties raced ahead to a 21-0 lead off touchdown grabs from Graycen Cash and Mabry Verser.

"I just thought we had to come out and get a fast start and jump up on them quick," Harbison said. "Our guys responded really well. We didn't play well last week and got beat pretty bad, so we had to respond, and we did the right way."

Verser finished with a game-high 10 catches, while five different Mounties hauled in a pass.

"I think every skill player we have, someone has to be accountable for them," Williams said. "If they're not, it's hard for defenses to do anything about it. It's helpful to have so many weapons."

Har-Ber scored its only points when Rhett Richardson hit Bliyge Cook for a 25-yard touchdown pass. The one-armed catch made the score 21-6 with 8:30 left in the second quarter. Rogers closed the game with 34 unanswered points.

The Mounties opened the second half turning Har-Ber over twice, with junior linebacker Isaac Chapman responsible for both. He forced a sack fumble on the Wildcats' first possession, then combined with freshman Braxton Lindsey on a fourth-down sack the next drive.

"Last week we screwed up a little bit and we let some assignments slip," Chapman said. "We didn't do that tonight, and we played really, really well with our assignments and gap work. That just shows you how well our defense played tonight and how well we strategized. That's just what good teams do is put a plan to action."

Jenkins busted free on a 66-yard touchdown run, converting the first turnover into points.

"That's such a crucial point in any game," Harbison said. "That first couple series of the third quarter when you come out from halftime is big. They had the ball and if they come out and score it kind of changes the complexion of the game, so it was big to get the stop and then JJ hits a big run. After that it was pretty much over."

The playoff picture will become clearer next week. Rogers travels to Rogers Heritage for the regular-season finale, while Har-Ber hosts Fayetteville. The Mounties can secure the third seed with a win, and the Wildcats have a chance to claim the conference's final playoff spot.