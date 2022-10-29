PREP FB: Shiloh Christian claims 5A-West championship behind huge special teams plays

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Special teams were just that for Shiloh Christian on Friday.

The Saints returned a kickoff for a touchdown, then recovered both an onside kick and pooch kick that all proved huge in their 55-22 win against Prairie Grove that locked up the 5A-West Conference championship.

Trailing 22-21 at halftime after giving up an 86-yard scoring drive, the Saints (8-1, 6-0 5A-West) came out of the locker room looking to recapture the momentum that had swung to Prairie Grove's sideline right before the break.

Sophomore Zeke Strong provided just the spark Shiloh Christian was looking for, taking the kickoff at his own 17 and zipping from the right side of the field across to the left, then outrunning everyone to the end zone for a touchdown and a 27-22 lead.

"That was huge, so huge," said Shiloh Christian Coach Jeff Conaway. "Zeke is a player we are so proud of. He's a guy who wants to play more offense and defense. He just keeps finding ways to bring great value to our team on special teams. When you're down one and you score a special teams touchdown, that is a huge momentum shift.

"I could not be more proud of him."

Strong's return started a landslide of points for the Saints, who outscored Prairie Grove 34-0 in the second half to win going away.

In the first half, the Tigers (7-2, 5-1) were the aggressor on their home field in front of a loud crowd. These two former 4A-1 powers in their first year of 5A, stood toe-to-toe. Prairie Grove, using a powerful run game, took the opening possession from its own 21 to the Shiloh Christian 5 all on runs. But the Tigers tried a third-down pass that Saints defensive back Dax Widger intercepted in the end zone.

Shiloh Christian drove 80 yards to take the early lead on a short touchdown run by Bo Williams, and later went up 21-6 by scoring two touchdowns in eight seconds. The first was a six-yard run by quarterback Eli Wisdom, then after the Saints recovered an onside kick, Wisdom hit Bodie Neal on a 39-yard strike with 6 minutes, 58 seconds left in the half.

The Tigers shook off that flurry, taking advantage of a short field to get within 21-14 on Camden Patterson's touchdown run.

Prairie Grove's defense then came up with the biggest play of the first half, stopping Wisdom short on fourth down inside the Tigers' 15 with 1:16 left in the half. Prairie Grove stunned the Saints with Ethan Miller pulling up for a halfback pass for 19 yards to Jace Edwards. On third down with under 30 seconds left, Patterson hit Matthew Velasco for 40 yards to the Shiloh Christian 27. With the clock at 11 seconds, Patterson went to Velasco again and the big tight end fought his way into the end zone. Miller ran in the two-point conversion to give the Tigers a stunning 22-21 halftime lead.

The second half was all Shiloh Christian. Strong's opening kickoff set the tone, and the Saints unleashed a torrent of points thanks to special teams play.

"We felt like we could do whatever our guys could execute," said Shiloh Christian special teams coach Andrew Jordan, who played for Conaway in 2004-06. "They didn't flinch. They believed. Every single play, they did what we asked them to do."

Prairie Grove Coach Danny Abshier said special teams play was the difference.

"Their kicking team coach over there, I told him he got us again," said Abshier of Jordan's unit. "They've beat us by kicking before. But we just made more mistakes than we could afford."

In the second half, Shiloh Christian extended the lead on Wisdom's short scoring run after Dalton Carnes recovered a pooch kick, then went up 41-22 when Wisdom fired a touchdown strike to Carter Holman with 6:43 left in the third quarter.

Wisdom and Holman hooked up again at the end of the third quarter on a 30-yard strike to extend Shiloh Christian's lead to 48-22, and the Saints added one more score after Noah Dejarnatt intercepted a tipped pass deep in Prairie Grove territory, and Wisdom zipped a laser to Neal for a 10-yard touchdown that made it 55-22.