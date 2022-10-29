PREP FOOTBALL: Brust catches 3 TD passes to lead Bentonville West past determined Fort Smith Southside

CENTERTON -- Jaxson Brust would not be denied.

Brust caught three touchdown passes of the four from Jake Casey as Bentonville West defeated Fort Smith Southside 35-24 in a 7A-West Conference game at Wolverines Stadium. The win sets up a showdown for the conference championship between West and Bentonville High at Tiger Stadium. Bentonville is the only undefeated team in league play after beating Springdale on Friday.

Bentonville beat Bentonville West 56-14 last year and 30-7 in 2020 when the Tigers clinched the 7A-West Conference championship.

"They're a great football team and the conference championship goes through them every year," West Coach Bryan Pratt said. "We haven't found a way to win yet but we're working on that. It says a lot about our school district that we're the two teams playing for a conference championship."

Brust caught 7 passes for 100 yards, including two touchdown passes in the second half to hold off Southside (3-6, 2-4 7A-West). Brust was met by Southside defenders on his last two touchdown catches but still fought his way into the end zone for scores of 18 and 14 yards. His final touchdown came on third and 8 with 3:37 left after Southside added a field goal to close to within 28-24.

"[Brust] is a great young man and a kid who's kind of a gamer for us," Pratt said. "He waits his turn and whenever the ball comes his way he takes advantage of it."

Nick Bell then sealed the win for Bentonville West (7-2, 5-1) with an interception in the final minutes.

"They're tough to stop," Pratt said of the Mavericks, who piled up good chunks of yardage on the ground with quarterback Carter Zimmerman and running back Isaac Gregory doing the damage. "But, we felt like we hurt ourselves in the first half by turning the football over or with the mistakes that we made."

Both teams were penalized frequently and each had touchdowns called back.

Casey continued his hot hand after passing for five touchdowns last week in a win at Rogers Heritage. He 21 of 40 for 192 yards and 4 touchdowns against Southside. After connecting with Ty Durham on a 10-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter, Casey threw touchdown passes of 10 and 18 yards to Brunt before scoring on a 6-yard keeper to give the Wolverines a 28-14 lead in the second quarter.

The Wolverines couldn't shake Southside, which went into the locker room trailing only 28-21 after a 9-yard touchdown run by Zimmerman with 48 seconds left in the second quarter. West moved quickly to the Southside 32 before consecutive sacks by the Mavericks killed the drive.

Southside got off to a good start in the game when Gregory returned the opening kickoff to the West 32. Gregory, who scored five touchdowns in his last two games against Springdale Har-Ber and Rogers Heritage, scored on a 10-yard run to give Southside a 7-0 lead over West.

Senior Josh Bruxton was pressed into extra duty for West after kicker Jose Meza-Ruiz was hurt on the opening kickoff. Bruxton, a starting cornerback, filled in admirably by converting extra points and sent his kickoffs into the end zone on more than one occasion. But he missed a late field goal when West tried to add 3 points in case of a tie-breaker with another school in the league.