PREP VB: Fayetteville looks to make it three straight as the Lady Bulldogs set to tangle with FS Southside in 6A title match

HOT SPRINGS -- Fayetteville will look to put the finishing touches on an outstanding volleyball season today at Bank OZK Arena.

The Lady Bulldogs (25-2) not only are undefeated against in-state competition, but they haven't even dropped a set to an Arkansas opponent. That's not something Fayetteville Coach Jessica Phelan said she wants her team focusing on today when it takes the floor for the Class 6A final at approximately 7 p.m. against Fort Smith Southside.

"For my kids, I really want this season to feel like a joy to get to play together," Phelan said. "We don't want to talk about, 'We can't drop a set. We can't drop a set.' We want to win this point and focus on the next point."

The Lady Bulldogs' roster includes five players who have pledged to play Division I college volleyball.

Senior setter Kennedy Phelan has committed to play for former University of Arkansas coach Chris Poole at Florida State. He coached her mother in Fayetteville and started the Razorbacks' volleyball program in the mid-1990s.

Brooke Rockwell, who leads the state in kills per Max Preps this season, has committed to play beach volleyball at Stanford. Maddie LaFata will play at Dartmouth. Regan Harp is only a junior, but she's chosen to stay closer to home and play both indoor and beach volleyball at the University of Central Arkansas. Ella Weilert will also play beach volleyball at UCA.

Fayetteville will be looking for its second state title three-peat since 2015 when it faces 6A-West Conference foe Fort Smith Southside today. The Lady Bulldogs have won all six sets against the Lady Mavericks this season, but that's not really a factor today, Phelan said.

"Southside is a team with a very strong tradition and their kids have improved steadily all year," Phelan said. "They played very well [Thursday]. We learn what we can from our first two matches against them, but at the same time, it's an entirely different atmosphere. I think for them [winning today] would be the icing on the cake."

Mansfield (26-3) is another team looking for three in a row and its seventh title overall. The Lady Tigers take on Lavaca in the 2A final, a team they have beaten three times this season. They will come in with plenty of postseason experience as five players saw action in the final a year ago, including last year's tournament Most Valuable Player Natalie Allison. They are also riding an eight-match winning streak.

Mansfield Coach Kaylie Pyles said this year's group have had a target on their back all season, but she said they have handled it well.

Hackett (28-1) comes into today's Class 3A final with its lone loss coming to Little Rock Central, a state tournament quarterfinalist in 6A.

The Lady Hornets have dealt with some adversity this week as they played without starting middle Aubree Ruggles because of illness. She didn't play at all in Hackett's 3-0 win over Episcopal Collegiate but did see some action in the 3-1 semifinal win against Hoxie.

Hackett Coach Bridget Freeman said her team has handled the issues well.

The Lady Hornets are also looking for their third title in four years.

Shiloh Christian Coach Nathan Bodenstein said his team will come into today's 4A final as an underdog against Brookland. But the Lady Saints showed they aren't easily rattled, dropping the first set in the semifinals to Mena before bouncing back to win in four sets. That included a 25-5 win in the second set.

"I think we're definitely tested and responded to those tests well so far," said Bodenstein, who is in his ninth season at Shiloh Christian. "I think we definitely had one of the hardest roads. Southside Batesville was no joke either.

"Obviously Brookland has more experience in the finals. But I like our matchup. I think we're pretty similar. Both teams are pretty good defensively. It'll be which team plays better."

This is the Lady Saints' fourth trip to the state final under Bodenstein, winning titles in 2015 and 2017. Shiloh Christian lost just one starter from a team that lost in the semifinals a year ago to eventual champion Valley View. The Lady Blazers are in the 5A final this year.

Valley View (28-4-1) is making its 20th consecutive state final appearance with a state record 16 titles to its credit. The Lady Blazers take on Benton today in the 5A final. They have won 11 state titles in the past 12 years and a state record seven in a row.