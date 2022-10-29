Recent political violence and threats





SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- The early Friday assault of Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is the latest incident in the trend of violence and threatening rhetoric aimed at elected officials.

Here's a rundown of other recent attacks and threats:

• Earlier this year, an unknown person smashed in a window in the home of Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine.

• In July, a man was arrested after standing outside the home of Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., threatening to kill her and telling her to go back to India.

• In June, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., who sits on the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 riot, shared a letter containing a death threat he received.

• In November 2021, Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., played a recording of a death threat that she received after Rep. Lauren Boebert, D-Colo., made a derogatory statement about her.

• Also in November 2021, Rep. Fred Upton, R-Mich., announced that he had received multiple death threats after voting for President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure package.

• In January 2021, hordes of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol while Congress was ratifying the 2020 presidential election results, with some looking for Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and others chanting "Hang Mike Pence."

• In 2019, after the Fresno Grizzlies minor league baseball team played a Memorial Day video comparing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., to North Korea's Kim Jong Un and Cuba's Fidel Castro, the congresswoman shared a series of tweets discussing the death threats that incidents like that inspire.

• In 2017, Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., was shot and seriously wounded during a congressional baseball practice.

• In 2011, Rep. Gabby Giffords, D-Ariz., was shot and seriously wounded, and several other people were killed, during a meeting with constituents.