Religion calendar

ANNOUNCEMENTS AND SERVICES

• Asbury United Methodist Church, 1700 Napa Valley Drive, has a traditional service at 9 a.m. Sundays, Sunday School at 10, and a contemporary service at 11. Both services are livestreamed at youtube.com/asburyumclr. (501) 225-9231.

• Bullock Temple Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 1513 S. Park St., livestreams services at 10 a.m. Sundays at btclr.org. (501) 375-1581.

• Church Women United Central Arkansas South will have its World Community Day Celebration at 10 a.m. Friday in the chapel at First United Methodist Church in downtown Little Rock, 723 Center St. The speaker will be Anna Beth Gorman, CEO of the Women's Foundation of Arkansas. (501) 219-3666.

• First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 14411 Taylor Loop Road, posts its schedules for worship, study and support groups at fcclr.live. (501) 225-5656.

• First Lutheran Church, 314 E. Eighth St., worships at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. (501) 372-1023.

• First Presbyterian Church, 800 Scott St., holds services at 9:30 and 11 a.m. Sundays. (501) 372-1804.

• First United Methodist Church, 723 Center St., has services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays which are also livestreamed at fumclr.org. (501) 372-2256.

• Grace Lutheran Church, 5124 Hillcrest Ave., worships at 10 a.m. Sundays. From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, the Arkansas Coalition Against Domestic Violence will be displaying the Clothesline Project -- an interactive exhibit meant to honor the lives of those who have died due to domestic violence. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5, the church holds its craft fair. A quilt featuring the late "Gunsmoke" star James Arness will be raffled off; tickets are $1 each. Proceeds benefit "The Call" and Arkansas Coalition Against Domestic Abuse. (501) 663-3631.

• Highland Valley United Methodist Church, 15524 Chenal Parkway, has in-person worship services at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sundays, with the 11 a.m. service available on YouTube and Facebook. Links are available at hvumc.org or (501) 224-6047.

• Immanuel Baptist Church, 501 N. Shackleford Road, livestreams services at 9 a.m. at ibclr.org and holds in-person services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays. (501) 376-3071.

• New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 3110 Battery St., has limited in-person services and livestreams on Facebook and YouTube at 10 a.m. Sundays; and holds Bible study at 6 p.m. Wednesdays. (501) 375-4098.

• Park Hill Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 4400 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, offers in-person and livestreaming services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays. bit.ly/37S7AGY (501) 753-1109.

• Pinnacle View United Methodist Church, 20100 Cantrell Road, holds services at 10 a.m. Sundays. (501) 868-4225.

• Pulaski Heights Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 4724 Hillcrest Ave., livestreams its worship services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. They can be viewed on Zoom at 822 3039 7833, passcode 794709. (501) 663-8149 or phcc-lr.org.

• Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church, 4823 Woodlawn Drive, has in-person services Sundays at 9 and 11 a.m., which are livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube. A service also airs at 10:30 a.m. on KATV. phumc.com/worship or (501) 664-3600.

• St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 4106 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, holds a free Festival of the Senses Concert at 7 p.m. Nov. 8 featuring organist Weston Jennings. stlukeepiscopal.org.

• St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 1000 N. Mississippi St., celebrates the Eucharist at 8 and 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sundays. Trunk or Treat at 5:45 p.m. Sunday, including Halloween Melodies by Tim Allen, a hay ride and trick or treating in the parking lot. Hot dogs, nachos, and s'mores will be served in the youth hall. (501) 225-4203.

• St. Michael's Episcopal Church, 12415 Cantrell Road, has a Communion Service at 10 a.m. Sundays, livestream via interactive Zoom. For Zoom link, visit stmichaels-church.com. (501) 224-1442.

• Second Presbyterian Church, 600 Pleasant Valley Drive, Sundays, has 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. traditional worship in the sanctuary; 9 a.m. Morning Prayers in the Prayer Garden and 9:45 a.m. Sunday School. From 4-6 p.m. Sunday, a kid's Halloween Carnival will be held with dinner and trunk or treat. (501) 227-0000 .

• Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 310 W. 17th St., has a spoken service at 8 a.m. a Choral Eucharist service at 10:30, and a Choral Evensong at 4 p.m. Sundays. The church is also the site of a Community SING at 6 p.m. Thursday designed to enliven the spirit, nourish the soul, and remind us that we are not alone. The event is co-hosted along with St. Michael's Episcopal Church and is led by Paul Vasile, the Executive Director of Music that Makes Community. More information at trinitylittlerock.org.

• Trinity Presbyterian Church, 4501 Rahling Road, worships at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. (501) 868-5848.

• Trinity United Methodist Church, 1101 N. Mississippi St., holds in-person and livestreamed services at 11 a.m. Sundays at tumclr.org, facebook.com/tumclr and on YouTube at bit.ly/3bG9CJq. (501) 666-2813.

• Unitarian Universalist Church of Little Rock, 1818 Reservoir Road, worships at 11 a.m. Sundays. (501) 225-1503.

• Westover Hills Presbyterian Church, 6400 Kavanaugh Blvd., holds services at 10:25 a.m. on Sundays. Its 17th Alternative Christmas Market will be held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 12 and 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 13. Nonprofits will be selling their goods and offering information about their organizations. Children can complete crafts while their mom or dad shops. More information at westoverhills.org.

The deadline for Religion calendar submissions is 5 p.m. Monday for Saturday publication. Addresses are in Little Rock unless otherwise indicated. Items must have an address and a phone number and be open to the public. To submit a news release or update a listing, email the information to:

religion@arkansasonline.com