Rise in prices stuck at 6.2% for 2nd month





A measure of inflation closely monitored by the Federal Reserve remained painfully high last month, the latest sign that prices for most goods and services in the United States are still rising.

The Commerce Department showed Friday that prices rose 6.2% in September from 12 months earlier, the same year-over-year rate reported in August, but down from the 7% peak in June. The data comes from the personal consumption expenditures price index, which the Fed monitors to gauge progress toward its 2% inflation goal.

Excluding volatile food and energy costs, so-called core prices of the index rose 5.1% last month from a year earlier. That's faster than the 4.9% annual increase in August, although below a four-decade high of 5.4% reached in February, according to the Commerce Department.

The persistence of high inflation, near the worst in four decades, has intensified pressure on the Fed to keep aggressively raising its key short-term interest rate to try to rein in rising prices. Last month, the Fed raised its key rate by a substantial three-quarters of a point for a third straight time, and next week it's expected to do so for a fourth time.

Higher pay is helping maintain spending for many workers. Wages and benefits rose 5% in the July-September quarter from a year ago, according to a separate report Friday. That was a healthy gain, just below a two-decade high of 5.1% reached in the April-June quarter.

Still, there are signs that pay growth is cooling a bit. On a quarterly basis, it rose 1.2% from the April-June quarter to the July-September period. Yet that marked a second straight quarterly slowdown after compensation growth had reached a 20-year high of 1.4% in the first three months of 2022.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell has previously mentioned the wage figures as among the most important measures of worker pay. Since the covid-19 pandemic recession ended, the index has soared, with companies offering more generous pay and benefits to attract and keep workers.

Businesses often pass on the cost of that higher pay to their customers in the form of price increases, thereby worsening inflation. As a result, the slight slowing in pay gains may be welcomed by the Fed as a sign that inflation pressures are easing.

Though consumers spent at a solid pace last month, there were signs in Friday's data that this trend might not last. Many Americans are tapping their savings to keep up with inflated costs for groceries, rents and utilities or are taking on more credit card debt. The saving rate fell to 3.1%, just above 3% in June, which was the lowest level in 14 years.

Americans, on average, built up their savings during the pandemic, a time when many people stayed home, postponed travel and vacations and dined out less. Economists estimate that that extra savings totaled about $2.4 trillion last year, mostly among higher-income Americans. But it is being spent down and now stands at about $1.5 trillion.

Friday's data also showed that consumers spent more last month, even after adjusting for inflation, a sign of Americans' willingness to keep spending in the face of high prices. Consumer spending increased 0.6% from August to September, or 0.3% after accounting for price increases.

"The modest deceleration in wage growth is surely welcomed by the Fed but won't prevent a 0.75 percentage point rate hike at next week's rate-setting meeting," said Nancy Vanden Houten, lead U.S. economist at Oxford Economics.

The central bank's latest rate increases far exceed the quarter-point increases that it typically used in the past when it sought to tighten credit to fight inflation.

The Fed's rate increases have led to much higher loan rates for businesses and consumers, particularly for mortgages. The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate surged past 7% this week, according to Freddie Mac, the highest level in two decades and more than twice what it was a year ago.

The rapid run-up in borrowing costs has crushed the housing market. Sales of existing homes have dropped for eight straight months and are down nearly 25% from the past year. New-home sales and construction are also falling.

The Fed monitors Friday's inflation data more closely than it does the government's better-known consumer price index. Earlier this month, the government said the CPI rose 8.2% in September from a month earlier, down from June's 9.1% increase, the biggest in four decades. The decline reflected mostly cheaper gas prices.

INFLATION EXPECTATIONS RISING

U.S. long-term inflation expectations picked up in October in another potentially concerning sign for the Fed.

Consumers expect prices will climb at an annual rate of 2.9% over the next five to 10 years, compared with last month's 2.7%, according to the final October reading from the University of Michigan. Consumers see costs rising 5% over the next year, from 4.7% in September, data Friday showed.

The rise in short-term expectations stemmed in part from higher gas prices in the month, the report said.

The university's sentiment index increased this month to 59.9, the highest since April. The current conditions gauge also advanced in October to a six-month high, while a measure of expectations dropped to a three-month low.

While buying conditions for durable goods, such as cars and appliances, improved based on easing supply-chain constraints and lower prices, consumers were more pessimistic about the business outlook.

"These divergent patterns reflect substantial uncertainty over inflation, policy responses and developments worldwide, and consumer views are consistent with a recession ahead in the economy," Joanne Hsu, director of the survey, said in a statement.

The report continued to show a sharp divide along partisan lines in the last reading before the Nov. 8 midterm elections. While sentiment among Republicans remains much weaker than that of Democrats, it improved to the highest since April. Independents also registered a six-month high in sentiment. Meantime, Democrats were less upbeat in October.

Information for this article was contributed by Christopher Rugaber of The Associated Press, and Augusta Saraiva and Jordan Yadoo of Bloomberg News (WPNS)



