Robinson turns it on, throttles White Hall

A gradual start turned into a second-half rout for the Joe T. Robinson Senators in their 42-7 victory over the White Hall Bulldogs at George Stadium in Little Rock on Friday night.

Robinson's win assured it home-field advantage through the semifinal round of the Class 5A state playoffs should it advance that far. The championship game is set for Little Rock's War Memorial Stadium.

Robinson Coach Todd Eskola said his team's lack of familiarity against new conference opponents has frequently led to in-game changes this season.

"First year in a conference, you never know how teams are going to play you," Eskola said. "It's always about the halftime adjustments, especially this year. Once we see what they're going to do to us, we know how to attack it."

Robinson (8-1, 7-0 5A-Central) was limited to two touchdowns and 115 yards of total offense in the first half. It completed the game with 413 yards. Led by senior linebacker Ashtyn Williams, freshman linebacker Tank Reece, and senior defensive lineman Dylan Hunt, Robinson's defense was dominant from start to finish.

Coach Ryan Mallet, a former star quarterback for the University of Arkansas in his first season at White Hall (3-6, 2-5), said Robinson's defense helped contribute to his team's offensive weakness.

"Their defense is pretty good," Mallet said. "We didn't execute worth anything tonight. They're a good football team for a reason. They're well-coached, but we have to play better than that in all aspects of the game."

White Hall graduated 27 players from a team that advanced to the Class 5A championship game last season.

"They're a good football team," Eskola said. "I mean, they were state finalists last year. We didn't take this for granted."

White Hall finished with 193 total yards. It had 66 on its lone touchdown drive, including a 36-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Noah Smith to sophomore receiver Chauncey Haynes with 6:10 left in the game.

Robinson scored four second-half touchdowns with a 1-yard run by senior Brandon Greil, a 1-yard run by senior running back Malik Okuyne, an 80-yard pass from senior reserve quarterback Conner Grisham to senior receiver Gabriel Bonner, and a 5-yard run in the final minute by freshman Corey Crusterson for his first career touchdown.

Okuyne led all rushers with 100 yards on 10 carries.

A 1-yard touchdown run by Greil gave Robinson a 7-0 lead with 1:05 left in the first quarter.

Robinson held White Hall to 57 yards of offense in the first half. A 3-yard keeper by sophomore quarterback Quentin Murphy with 4:14 left in the second quarter gave Robinson a 14-0 halftime lead.

Interceptions by Robinson senior safeties Evans O'Lamiey and Chase Nichols stopped White Hall's first two drives. White Hall did not proceed beyond its 47 in the first half.

"We feel good about this," Eskola said. "Our conference is good from top to bottom. There's no weak out."