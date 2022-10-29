6A-EAST

SEARCY 55, JACKSONVILLE 12

SEARCY -- Kotton Parker rushed for 207 yards and 2 touchdowns on 26 carries as Searcy (3-6, 3-5 6A-East) cruised to a win over Jacksonville (0-9, 0-8).

Dede Johnson added 133 yards and 2 scores on 15 carries, and added a TD reception.

Tyler Strickland passed for 267 yards and 4 touchdowns on 19-of-22 passing for the Lions.

Also for the Lions, Caleb Cunningham had two touchdown receptions and Kade Ivy hauled in a scoring pass.

Zahki Foster recovered a fumble in the end zone for a score and Michael Lincoln added a 23-yard interception return for a touchdown for Searcy.