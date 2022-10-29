Sheriff’s office goes pink for breast cancer month

The Jefferson County sheriff's office displayed its support for the fight against breast cancer by going pink.

"With such a devastating disease that has claimed the lives of so many, it has always been my endeavor to encourage the open support for the fight against breast cancer," said Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. "Each year as a law enforcement agency, we collectively brainstorm new ways that we can display our support for those who lost their battle with cancer, but also survivors that won their battle."

Organized by Sgt. Kashonda Thompkins, the observance this year involved deputies and support staff wearing custom-made black and pink T-shirts. The shirts show the sheriff's insignia and a pair of handcuffs surrounded by "Cuffin' for the Cure" in pink, according to a news release.

"Nearly everyone in our community has likely been touched by breast cancer in some way, whether personally or through the experience of a family member, friend, or co-worker," said Thompkins. "We all thought that continuing our public display of support was important. In many ways, these efforts can be seen as our contribution to the overall awareness for the disease."

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is an annual effort to raise awareness of the disease and express the importance of detecting breast cancer early.

The American Cancer Society states that only about half of women aged 40 and older report having a mammogram -- a screening test to find breast cancer early, when it is most treatable. Regular screening tests reduce one's chance of dying from breast cancer.

Also, about one out of every 100 breast cancers diagnosed in the United States is found in a man, according to a news release.

"Causes that bring about support for awareness such as breast cancer is particularly important to me today because my father, retired U.S. Army veteran, Lafayette Woods Sr., who also served as the Jefferson County circuit clerk from 2008-2020, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020," the sheriff said.

"Following his diagnosis, my father made the decision to retire and doctors immediately began aggressively treating him through a series of radiation and chemotherapy. With treatment being successful, my father's cancer has been in remission since completion of his treatment and he is enjoying retirement," Woods said.

A pocket slider resource guide on breast cancer provides details from warning signs to early detection methods and many others topics. It is available free at the sheriff's administrative office, 410 E. Second Ave.