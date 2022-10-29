SOUTHSIDE BATESVILLE 35, BATESVILLE 21

BATESVILLE -- Southside Batesville kept its crosstown rival off the scoreboard in the second half, scoring the game's final 14 points and knocking off the Pioneers.

The Southerners led 21-14 at halftime after blocking a punt and returning it 35 yards for a go-ahead score, but Batesville (6-3, 4-2 5A-East) pulled level with a seven-plus-minute drive in the third quarter as Holden Hutchins finished things off with a 4-yard touchdown run.

Southside Batesville (5-4, 3-3) punted on its ensuing series, then recovered a fumble in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter and capitalized on the very next play. A 40-yard touchdown pass from Savion Hall to Canon Chaffin put the Southerners up 28-21 and ultimately proved the game-winner.