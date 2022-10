Sportsboard

Thursday, Oct. 27

Women's Volleyball

Grambling State def. University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff 21-25, 25-17, 25-21, 24-26, 15-7 (at UAPB)

Grambling State (12-8, 9-1 SWAC): Jayden James 20 kills, 1 ace, 3 assists, 14 digs; Kai Williams 14 kills; Zyonn Smith 6 kills, 9 digs

UAPB (7-17, 5-5 SWAC): Fernanda Spengler 15 kills, 5 blocks; Laila Fortson 8 kills, 4 aces; Kori Diego 7 kills, 6 blocks; Nicole Akamine 1 ace, 19 assists; Zykia Jones 1 ace, 2 blocks, 14 digs; Elyssa Kennedy 15 assists, 10 digs; Starvoula Papazoglou 3 assists, 10 digs

Saturday, Oct. 29

College football

SE Oklahoma State at UAM, 2 p.m.; UAPB at Florida A&M, 3 p.m.

Sunday Oct. 30

Women's college volleyball

UAPB vs. Jackson State, 11 a.m. (SWAC Cluster Second Round in Prairie View, Texas)

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Women's college volleyball

UAM at Harding, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 3

Women's college volleyball

Henderson State University at UAM, 6 p.m.