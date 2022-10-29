State Baptists re-elect Conway pastor to second one-year term as convention president





Pastor Larry D. White was re-elected to a second one-year term as president of the Arkansas Baptist State Convention on the final day of its 169th annual meeting.

A total of 516 delegates -- known as messengers -- gathered at First Baptist Church in Hot Springs to conduct convention business and to receive reports from a variety of Baptist boards and agencies.

Before placing White's name in nomination, Manila First Baptist Church Pastor Matt Pryor portrayed him as a faithful servant worthy of re-election.

"He served with integrity, humility and with a heart and love for Arkansas pastors and churches," Pryor said, adding, "We want him to do it again."

With no one else nominated, Executive Director J.D. "Sonny" Tucker cast a single ballot, on the messengers' behalf, handing White a second term.

First Vice President David Mitchell, pastor of Mount Carmel Baptist Church in Cabot and Second Vice President Johnny Harp, pastor of Lakeview Baptist Church in Cave Springs, were similarly elected without opposition.

The state convention is affiliated with the Southern Baptist Convention, the nation's largest Protestant denomination. Of its 13.7 million members, 412,657 live in Arkansas, according to statistics released last year.

Of the denomination's 47,614 churches, 1,406 are in Arkansas.

On Tuesday, the state convention unanimously adopted the report of its Sexual Abuse Task Force, chaired by Brad Lewter, pastor of Grand Avenue Baptist Church in Fort Smith.

Among other things, it called for:

• Creation of a new Standing Sexual Abuse Response and Resource Team to "provide support to any [state convention] church or agency or institution in the handling of a crisis situation as it relates to sexual abuse."

• Criminal background checks for people wishing to serve as "trustees of the Executive Board, agencies, and institutions."

• Scrutiny of churches seeking to join the state convention to ensure they haven't "mishandled sexual abuse allegations."

While Southern Baptists, nationally, have had spirited debates and closely-contested elections in recent years, Arkansas Baptists appeared to be of one accord this week, including when they voted on nonbinding policy positions.

They passed, without debate, a resolution opposing Issue 4, the ballot that would legalize "the possession, personal use and consumption of cannabis by adults" 21 years of age and older.

If anyone voted "no," they did so awfully quietly.

They also approved a resolution supporting Issue 3, dubbed the Arkansas Religious Freedom Amendment, which would prevent government from placing a "burden" on someone's religious freedom unless it "(1) Is in furtherance of a compelling government interest; and (2) Is the least restrictive means of furthering that compelling government interest."

The lack of discord didn't surprise Lewter, the task force chairman and the person who delivered Wednesday's convention sermon.

"I think, at large, the majority of Arkansas Baptists are in sync," he said. "There's differences, but we're united."

Focused on their common mission, people have a "very cooperative" attitude, he said.

"There's a lot of really, really good things happening right now. And we've got some good good guys leading it," he said.

White, who is also the pastor at Woodland Heights Baptist Church in Conway, gets high marks from Lewter.

"He's a bright spot. He's a great leader, a great pastor, and just the quintessential figurehead of a state convention," he added.





At the annual meeting of the Arkansas Baptist State Convention on Tuesday, Olivia Black warmed up with her clarinet as she and other members of the Woodland Heights Baptist Church choir and orchestra waited for practice to begin. The Conway singers and musicians provided music during the event, which was held at First Baptist Church in Hot Springs. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Frank E. Lockwood)





