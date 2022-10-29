State capsules

NCAA DIVISION II

Hendrix at Birmingham-Southern

WHEN 1 p.m.

WHERE General Krulak Stadium, Birmingham, Ala.

RECORDS Birmingham-Southern 5-2, 3-1 Southern Athletic; Hendrix 2-5, 1-3 Southern Athletic

COACHES Tony Joe White (33-20 in sixth season); Buck Buchanan (49-43 in ninth season at Hendrix)

SERIES Hendrix leads 5-3

LAST MEETING Birmingham-Southern led 34-0 at halftime and coasted to a 43-6 victory on Oct. 9, 2021, in Conway.

LAST WEEK Hendrix came up short in a 45-42 to Centre (Ky.), while Birmingham-Southern whipped Sewanee (Tenn.) 47-3.

NOTEWORTHY Birmingham-Southern has won two of the last three against Hendrix but lost the last time it faced the Warriors at home (34-24 in 2019). ... Jacob Wood accounted for 341 yards and five touchdowns last week in Hendrix's loss to Centre (Ky.). Tajae White also caught 7 passes for 99 yards and 1 touchdown for the Warriors, whose final three games are away from their campus. ... Jon Lewis, the Southern Athletic Conference's reigning Offensive Player of the Week, is averaging 129.7 yards rushing for the Panthers. He had 159 yards and 3 touchdowns a week ago in the team's win over Sewanee (Tenn.). ... Nine players have registered 20 tackles or more for Hendrix. Nathan Hahn leads the way with 26 tackles and both Riley McMurren and Jaden Davis have 19 solo stops. ... The Panthers have outsnapped their opponents 446-444 but hold a 2,920-2,241 advantage in total yards.

EXTRA POINTS

Arkansas Baptist (4-5) is slated to host Avila (Mo.) today at 1 p.m. at Quigley-Cox Stadium in Little Rock. Avila has won four games in a row, including last week's 34-21 victory over the University of St. Mary (Kan). The Buffaloes were beaten last week 47-14 by North American (Texas). ... Lyon College, which was beaten 31-6 by Southwestern Assemblies of God (Texas) 31-6 on Oct. 22, are on a bye. The Scots will return to the field on Nov. 5, when they travel to Pineville, La., to face Louisiana Christian.