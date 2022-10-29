Cross Country

Red Wolves repeat as Sun Belt champions

The Arkansas State men finished strong down the home stretch to claim their second straight Sun Belt Conference cross country title Friday at Graham Creek Nature Preserve in Foley, Ala.

The Red Wolves trailed closely behind South Alabama until the 6,000-meter mark of the 8K race, when ASU took over first place in the team standings and took home the league championship trophy with 32 points behind seven top-15 finishers and four of five scorers in the top 10. Appalachian State was second with 46

Grayson Young led all Arkansas State runners with a third-place time of 24 minutes, 21.1 seconds. Dawson Mayberry turned in a time of 24:25.5 to follow in fourth. Jacob Pyeatt finished sixth with a time of 24:33.2 and Nati Enright crossed seventh in a personal-best 24:37.9. Enright was the top freshman finisher. Rylan Brown rounded out ASU's scorers with a 12th-place time of 24:58.4.

The Red Wolves' women's team earned a runner-up finish behind Southern Miss, totaling 71 points.

Jaybe Shufelberger led ASU in seventh place with a time of 17:12.8 with Sophie Leathers following in eighth with a mark of 17:28.8.

SOCCER

Trojans bounced from OVC Tournament

The University of Arkansas Little Rock women lost to Tennessee-Martin 1-0 in the first round of the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament on Friday at MSU Soccer Field in Morehead, Ky.

The Trojans allowed Nyeemah Prescod-Beckles to score her second goal of the season in the 61st minute to push the Skyhawks into the second round.

UALR outshot Tennessee-Martin 13 to 9 with both teams placing 5 shots on target. Mari Young and Amaya Arias tallied 5 shots each for the Trojans, while goalkeeper Peyton Urban picked up 4 saves in 90 minutes of action.

VOLLEYBALL

UALR drops match to Tennessee Tech

The University of Arkansas Little Rock fell to Tennessee Tech in four sets 27-29, 25-23, 25-10, 25-16 on Friday in an Ohio Valley Conference match at the Eblen Center in Cookeville, Tenn.

The loss snapped a three-match winning streak for the Trojans (7-19, 4-9 OVC), who couldn't find a rhythm on offense and finished with a .048 hitting percentage. The Golden Eagles (13-12, 10-3) started the final set strong with a quick 9-3 run and shut the door on a UALR comeback attempt with kills by Brooke Aman and Madolyn Isringhausen.

Daria Burrows knocked down a team-high 10 kills for the Trojans, while Jalynn Robinson collected 20 assists. Rylee McClintock finished with a team-high 15 digs for a UALR defense that allowed Tennessee Tech to hit a .229.

ASU falls to Texas State in straight sets

Arkansas State, who hasn't won a match since Sept. 3, lost its 17th in a row Friday to Texas State in straight sets 25-16, 25-21, 25-11 at Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas.

The Red Wolves (5-18, 0-11 Sun Belt Conference) fell behind 20-5 in the final set and couldn't overcome the defecit. The Bobcats (17-6, 9-2) hit a blistering .446, while holding the Red Wolves to just a .112 mark.

Macey Putt led ASU with 9 kills on 25 attacks, registering a .240 attack percentage. Lauren Musante handed out 12 assists, while Sarah Martinez led all players with 11 digs and served the lone ace of the night for the Red Wolves.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services