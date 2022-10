4A-2

STUTTGART 35, LONOKE 32

LONOKE -- Cedric Hawkins rushed for 222 yards and 4 touchdowns on 24 carries as Stuttgart (7-2, 5-1 4A-2) held off Lonoke (6-3, 4-2).

Hawkins scored on runs of 46, 15 and 2 yards for the Ricebirds. He also returned a kickoff 78 yards for another score.

Kameron Harper blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown while adding three sacks for Stuttgart.