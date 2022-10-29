Super Quiz: History

1. This Arab prophet founded Islam.

2. What was the first country to land a spacecraft on the moon?

3. He is credited with developing the assembly line technique of mass production.

4. Who surrendered to whom at the Appomattox Court House?

5. Term for the period in the U.S. during which the sale of alcohol was not legal.

6. In 1986, this space shuttle broke apart, killing all seven crew members.

7. This English nurse is remembered for her work during the Crimean War.

8. What vegetable was central to the Great Famine of Ireland?

9. Until 1935, Iran was known by this name.

ANSWERS:

1. Muhammad

2. The U.S.S.R.

3. Henry Ford

4. Robert E. Lee surrendered to Ulysses S. Grant.

5. Prohibition

6. Challenger

7. Florence Nightingale

8. Potato

9. Persia