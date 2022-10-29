TOPPS is handing out food for youths

TOPPS (Targeting Our People's Priorities with Service), 1000 Townsend Drive, is providing Grab and Go meals through the Arkansas Special Nutrition Program free for children ages 18 and under.

TOPPS is also participating in the Arkansas Special Nutrition At-Risk Feeding Program.

Meals will be served to children 18 and under free and are the same for all children without discrimination, according to a news release.

Parents or guardians who want to pick up Grab and Go meals for their children must enroll them.

After they complete the enrollment process, they do not need to bring their children when they come to get the meals.

Children can also walk up and get meals without being enrolled.

To sign up, adults need their ID and a birth certificate for each child enrolling in the program.

Food is served at the following sites:

TOPPS #1 -- 3512 W. Second Ave., Monday-Thursday 3:30-4:30 p.m.; 4:45-5 p.m.

TOPPS Teen Center -- 1000 Townsend Drive, Monday-Friday 3:30-4:30 p.m.; 4:45-5 p.m.

TOPPS Teen Center -- Monday-Friday, Grab and Go meals; 2:30-4:30 p.m.

Boy & Girls Club of Jefferson County, 2701 Reeker St.; Monday-Friday 3:45-4:45 p.m.; 5:20-6 p.m.

Boys & Girls Club, First United Methodist Church -- 200 W. Sixth Ave., Monday-Thursday 3:30-4 p.m.; 4:45-5 p.m.

Boys & Girls Club, Pine Bluff Lighthouse Academy -- 708 W. Second Ave., Monday-Thursday 3:30-4 p.m.; 4:45-5 p.m.

Boys & Girls Club, Pine Bluff Community Center, 1000 Ash St., Monday-Friday 3:30-5 p.m.; 5:30-6 p.m.

SOAR, 200 W. Sixth Ave., Monday-Thursday 3:30-4 p.m.; Grab and Go 5-5:15 p.m.

TOPPS is an equal opportunity provider and employer and won't discriminate, according to the release.

To file a complaint of discrimination, write or call immediately USDA Director, Office of Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Ave. SW, Washington D.C.; (800) 795-3272 or (202) 720-6382.

Details: TOPPS, (870) 850-6011.