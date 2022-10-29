Toward fruition

I sat in a church quieted by the weight of a funeral. The silent pause before the service allowed time to settle in from the noisy outside and fixate on the stained glass and deep wood that gave life to the church. It was so quiet I could hear people breathe, the padded rise and fall of chests a chorus of sighs.

In that silence comes a settled presence. A heightened awareness. The organ began playing a hymn and the gathering rose in unison as the casket progressed slowly among pallbearers. The speed deliberate, they walked in slow cadence.

The funeral continued with words of hope from scripture, beautifully sung hymns lifted on the organ's vibrating air, an endearing eulogy and an eloquent homily. The homilist was an aged preacher who had been at the funeral pulpit many times before. He spoke with the deliberate verbal pace that comes with a depth of knowledge. It was an entrancing and comforting tone. Soon, I recognized the verbal pace matched the casket's slow cadence to the altar.

It's in these rites of passage that life's cadence is most easily revealed. Sitting under the watchful eyes of immobile saints and among darkly dressed people, it's easy to consider life's plane.

I considered the rites of passage that, if we take a moment to recognize, we see as the building blocks of adulthood, of our souls. These include the first steps into education--the transition from elementary school to high school, maybe to college and beyond. These steps include relationships, from friendships born on playgrounds, to romances born on first dates. Eventually, for many, they include marriage and friendships reborn. Then there's the rite of passage that involves the nobility found in doing work, including first jobs to lifelong careers.

Finally, there is a denouement: the period in which everything ironically slows down to its grand conclusion.

This is the cadence, the march through the mountains and valleys of living.

How best to do so, I considered. How best to navigate the terrain and ultimately leave a lasting mark, proof we existed?

For a teacher like me, it always comes back to children. I thought about how much kids have transformed in my educational career. They've changed more in the last five years than the previous two decades before them, I believe. It's not a bad thing, it's not a complaint. It's the understanding that raising kids has indeed become more complicated and kids have changed as a result.

This generation of kids has changed in how self-aware they are. They more readily articulate what they need. It can be challenging when they take any perceived slight as a mountain of offense.

Kids have changed the length of their attention spans. While they generally do not read long tracts, they do digest a ton of information from varying sources. It's not all bad.

Kids seem more sensitive and maybe not as tough as previous generations. It's good to have a sense of how others feel, to be empathetic and compassionate. It's not so good to embrace a victim mentality, that everyone is out to get me.

Now, why have kids changed? We could come up with a dozen different reasons in seconds. Of course, social media and the algorithms that work against our children to make them insular, digesting information that prevents their growth. We could say they're over-scheduled, that families now spend more time in structured activities than in the freedom of family time. We could say that the rejection of moderation has caused pain, that kids and families are torn apart by extremes from drug use to politics.

But the big problem that faces kids today is us, the older generations. We seem to have confused what it means to lead and what it means to pander.

Our kids see this in varying ways: Many politicians pander to voters, telling us they're going to protect us from the radical left or the unhinged right depending on what state we're in. When development of vision is put aside, our kids see the embrace of fear. It's the same thing in many households--do we lay out the future for our children in terms of vision, something to be worked for, something to strive for that will feature failures alongside successes? Or maybe we cushion every fall, blaming others, pandering to our own kids so they won't feel bad.

Though unintended, those kids suffer the soul damage inflicted by hollow praise.

Leading is different. Leading is understanding there will be failure, understanding there will be challenges. It's understanding that my kid may not be the smartest in the room but he or she can outwork anyone and everyone around them. It's understanding kids will sometimes falter and that's OK, because we adults sometimes falter as well. It is acute focus on the path ahead, not the mistakes lurking on the imperfect steps behind.

Pandering is the lowest form of campaigning, of any type of relationship with others. Leading means all options are on the table and we can do anything.

That is the great glory of recognizing the cadence of life. If life required that we walked in unison, we'd never learn to run. If we talked in unison, we'd never learn to sing. If we lived in lock-step, we'd never fully realize the beauty in our own experiences. There are those who find their cadence yet retain the courage to explore the world outside of it.

This is the vision our children need. This is leadership.

The casket began its journey away from the church that day, the soul inside it finally released to the heavens. The rhythm and sequence of life reverberated as the hymn came to its conclusion. Its cadence brought to fruition.

Steve Straessle is the principal of Little Rock Catholic High School for Boys. You can reach him at sstraessle@lrchs.org. Find him on Twitter @steve_straessle. "The Strenuous Life" appears every other Saturday.