UA-UT rekindle old times

FAYETTEVILLE — When Texas was recruiting Jordan Walsh, playing in the Longhorns’ new basketball arena was brought up as an incentive.

Texas begins play this season in the Moody Center, which cost $375 million.

“One of the big things with Texas schools is do not let Texas kids leave Texas ,” said Walsh, who is from DeSo to, a suburb of Dallas. “They came strong in recruiting.

“I went on a visit to Texas, too, and one of their pitches was, ‘We’re building a new arena. You could potentially be the first person to ever score in this arena.’ “I remember that, and now we’re getting to play them in the first game there, and I still have that chance. That is a pretty cool thing.” Walsh, a 6-7 freshman forward, signed with the University of Arkansas after announcing his commitment on Oct. 14, 2021.

The No. 10 Razorbacks play the No. 12 Longhorns at 3 p.m. today in an exhibition matchup that will be the first basketball game in Moody Center.

Walsh, who last season played at Link Year Academy in Branson, took recruiting visits to Kansas, TCU and Arizona State in addition to Arkansas and Texas.

“Jordan was so sought after by so many different programs,” Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman said. “Certainly in the state of Texas, that logo means a lot and [Texas] Coach [Chris] Beard does a great job. He’s a very good recruiter.

“It’s always a hard decision for any recruit. We’ve been on the other end of it, as well, where it comes down to one or two other places.” Arkansas is 75-9 in exhibition games — including an 83-49 victory over Rogers State on Monday night — going back to Dec. 12, 1956, when the Razorbacks beat the Fort Chaffee All-Stars 93-81 and has won 35 in a row.

But the Razorbacks never have played an exhibition game against a team from a Power 5 conference and not an old Southwest Conference rival like Texas.

Arkansas’ only other exhibition games against NCAA Division I teams were when the Razorbacks beat Arkansas-Little Rock 79-64 before the 2019-20 season and their 68-60 victory over North Texas last season.

The Razorbacks and Longhorns have played 155 times with Arkansas holding an 87-68 advantage.

“Man, it’s an exhibition game, but I would be lying to you if I said we didn’t know what’s at stake and the opportunity we have,” Razorbacks senior forward Kamani Johnson said. “We’re playing Texas.

“It means a lot to us, so we’re just going to tip the ball up and see what we can do. But we’re definitely going down there to win. This counts for us, for sure.” Musselman, in his fourth season at Arkansas, understands what playing Texas means to Razorbacks fans.

“Yes, this is an exhibition game, but also everybody’s got pride whenever you step out to compete,” Musselman said. “One team’s going to win and one team’s not going to win. But the one guarantee is that both teams will somehow figure out a way to get better after this 40 minutes of basketball.” Texas had a closed scrimmage with No. 3 Houston in San Antonio last Saturday. No statistics from the scrimmage have been reported.

The Longhorns are led by fifth-year senior forward Timmy Allen, who has scored 1,733 career points at Utah and Texas; fifth-year senior guard Marcus Carr, who has scored 1,747 points at Pittsburgh, Minnesota and Texas; and sophomore point guard Tyrese Hunter, who averaged 11.0 points and 4.9 assists at Iowa State last season.

Texas also has two freshmen — guard Arterio Morris and forward Dillon Mitchell — who were Mc-Donald’s High School All-Americans. Morris played at Dallas Kimball and Mitchell at Montverde Academy in Florida.

Walsh is one of three Arkansas freshmen who were McDonald’s All-Americans along with guards Nick Smith and Anthony Black. Smith is from Jacksonville and played at North Little Rock. Black is from Duncanville, Texas.

“It’s like a McDonald’s match-up,” Walsh said. “It’s cool.

“Arterio is from the Dallas area like me, and we really have gotten to know each other. Of course, on the basketball court it’s all competitive.

“I played Dillon Mitchell one time in high school and it was the national championship game when I played for Link. We lost, so this is like a real revenge game for me.

“This is kind of a set-the-tone type of game in my mind that I really want to win, not only because it’s a game on our schedule, but also because it’s against Texas at their home.

“I really want to beat them. It’s real personal for me.” Walsh said he became aware of the intensity of the Arkansas-Texas rivalry during the recruiting process.

“When it came down to the final four, it was like, ‘OK, Jordan, you have Arkansas and Texas on this list, somebody is going to hate you after, but you’ve got to pick one,’ ” Walsh said. “It was kind of crazy.

“I didn’t realize how crazy it was until I started seeing things on Twitter with ‘Horns Down’ and people were talking trash.

“I was like, ‘OK, this is serious. Like, y’all ain’t playing games. I’m from Texas, but we’re going to figure this out.’ “I ended up choosing Arkansas and it was like, ‘Yeah, it turned up a little bit.’ But it was still a good choice, I think.”