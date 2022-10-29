WALNUT RIDGE 28, MANILA 6

WALNUT RIDGE -- Walker Ward rushed for three touchdowns to lead Walnut Ridge (7-2, 4-1 3A-3) to a home conference victory against Manila (3-6, 3-2 3A-3).

Manila took a quick, 6-0, lead by returning a kick for a touchdown.

Ward responded by scoring Walnut Ridge's first touchdown to give the Bobcats a 7-6 lead. Ward scored again with a 77-yard touchdown run to give the hosts a 14-6 lead.

In the third quarter, Kai Watson's 19-yard touchdown run, followed by a successful PAT, gave Walnut Ridge a 21-6 lead. Walker provided the final score in the fourth quarter with a 4-yard touchdown run.