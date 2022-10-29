Watson Chapel falls on homecoming night

On their homecoming night, the Watson Chapel Wildcats welcomed the Beebe Badgers onto their turf, where the Badgers won 42-20. The Wildcats (1-8, 0-7 in 5A-Central) were on par with the Badgers (5-4, 3-4) for most the first quarter, until the last 16 seconds, when Marquez Brentley got the ball to Daniel Nelson for a 6-yard touchdown pass to put the Wildcats ahead, 6-0.

The Wildcats' lead was short-lived when the Badgers, on the heels of a fourth-down offsides call against Watson Chapel, scored their first touchdown on a 25-yard pass. The kick was good giving Beebe a 7-6 lead. Watson Chapel was then tackled in the end zone for a safety. Afterwards, the quick-footed Badgers wasted no time, with Kiandrea Barker grabbing the ball and running 25 yards for a touchdown. After a failed two-point conversion attempt, Beebe was ahead 15-6. With less than 4 minutes left in the first half, Wildcat quarterback Akyell Madison, who nearly ran the ball, decided to dart it to Thomas Knowles for a 60-yard touchdown pass. The kick was no good, and the Badgers went into halftime with a 21-12 lead.

THE GAME CHANGED WHEN ...

Three minutes into the third quarter, the Badgers scored again with no Wildcats around to stop the run. That made the score 28-12 after the extra point.The Wildcats' defense held for most of the third quarter, but with less than 4 minutes left, the Badgers threw for a touchdown and moved ahead 35-12.

Going in to the fourth quarter, the physical Badgers kept steamrolling a Wildcats team that appeared to have very little momentum.

With 9 minutes left in the game, the Badgers scored again to make it 42-12.Despite being down 30, Coach Maurice Moody's Wildcats haven't been a team that gives up this season. With nearly 7 minutes left, Madison found an opening in the Badgers' defense and saw Nelson in the end zone for an easy touchdown pass. The two-point conversion was good to fashion the would-be final score. In the last 5 minutes of the game, Beebe slowed play down to a crawl, holding the ball sometimes until the last two seconds on the game clock. The Wildcats had a total 16 penalties to the Badgers 12.

NEXT UP

In the last game of the regular season next Friday, the Wildcats play at home on Senior Night, taking on the Jefferson County rival White Hall Bulldogs. The Badgers will face the Maumelle Hornets.

Watson Chapel quarterback Marquez Brentley runs a bootleg pattern and looks downfield for a completion against Beebe on Friday at Wildcat Stadium. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

