What to do — and not do — for a fall tablescape





As thankful as I am, as we all are, to be able to gather once again with friends and family this fall, and to not have to eat Thanksgiving dinner outside while sitting six feet apart wearing masks and passing the hand sanitizer, my fall dining table doesn't reflect that sentiment.

In fact, it falls flat.

Maybe it's because I sat two fall seasons out, but my inspiration well is as dry as the leaf pile.

So, in a quest for ideas to spice up my fall table, I turned to Sur La Table (www.surlatable.com), the entertaining and tableware retailer that has been encouraging customers to cook well and entertain often since it opened its first store 50 years ago.

"I need a fall-iday refresher," I said, when I got Natalie Rodgers, Sur La Table's senior director of merchandising for the entertaining division, on the phone.

"In normal times," she said, "the second half of the year is when hosts start to elevate their dining tables, and make the everyday more formal. But this year, people are more excited than ever to gather and are ready to pull out all the stops."

"This presumes I have stops to pull," I said.

"That doesn't mean you have to go out and buy anything new," Rodgers said. "You can use what you have and what is in your backyard, as well as look at what's in store."

All that sounds grand. However, before you start running around like a turkey with your, err, uhh, before you get too carried away, heed this: It's really easy to make a fall table look like a pumpkin-pilgrim mashup.

So, to help you (and me) proceed tastefully, I asked Rodgers to talk us through how to set a beautiful fall-iday table from scratch, including what not to do. Here's our checklist for a fall-tastic table:

◼️ Balance the blend. Mixing patterns and textures is what makes a seasonal table come to life, but it's also where hosts get in trouble, Rodgers said. "Not everything should have a pattern. If you are using heavily patterned linens, balance them with plain, simple dinnerware."

◼️ Start with your linens. Though it's tempting to nab those table linens featuring pumpkins and fall leaves, choosing tablecloths, runners and cloth napkins in fall colors (brown, gold, rust, plum, olive) will give you more flexibility.

◼️ Formal or casual? A tablecloth will create a more formal look, and is a great way to dress up a rustic table. However, for a less formal feel, a table runner alone in a fall color can be enough. You can also layer a runner in a contrasting color over a tablecloth to add drama.

◼️ Charge it. Placing a charger under a dinner plate instantly says, "special occasion," Rodgers said.

◼️ Put a ring on it. Seasonal napkin rings are another opportunity to elevate an everyday table for a holiday. Napkin rings can reflect the essence of fall through color.

◼️ Add the settings. Five-piece flatware settings, that is, not just a knife, fork and spoon, but a salad fork and soup spoon as well, are another hallmark of a well-dressed table.

◼️ Look to nature. "Leverage what's readily available, natural and in season," Rodgers said. "I love idea the idea of incorporating seasonal produce from the grocery store. I also like looking in the yard for branches to lay across the table." (Wash them first.)

◼️ All eyes center stage. Although your centerpiece is the focal point, it doesn't have to be complicated. The most successful centerpieces keep to a tight color palette or even to a single color. If the table is long, place two or three simple floral arrangements down the center. A cornucopia overflowing with squash, figs, artichokes, acorns and greenery is a traditional favorite.

◼️ Save room for the food. If you're serving a buffet, centerpieces can be more elaborate.

◼️ Last, layer in candles. Whether tapers, pillars, or votives, candles add magic and ambience to any table.

Most important: Be grateful.

Marni Jameson is the author of six home and lifestyle books, including "What to Do With Everything You Own to Leave the Legacy You Want."



