White Hall suffers loss at hands of Robinson

LITTLE ROCK -- White Hall visited Robinson on Friday in a game the Bulldogs had to win if there was any chance left for making the playoffs, and came up short 42-7.

The Bulldogs (3-6, 2-5 in 5A-Central) didn't start the way they wanted, with two interceptions on the first two drives of the game. The receivers seemed to have a hard time creating separation from the Senators' defensive backs, and every time someone got free it seemed like Noah Smith would be trying to evade a sack. The Robinson pass rush gave White Hall's offensive line problems all night.

The defense bent but did not break in the first half for White Hall, keeping them in the game as much as they could with their offensive struggles for as long as they could.

Robinson (8-1, 7-0) would find a way in the end zone for the first score via a Brandon Greil 1-yard run after intercepting Noah Smith and getting great field position. The second and final touchdown of the half came on a 2-yard quarterback keeper for Robinson by Quentin Murphy.

White Hall forced a fumble on the following defensive possession and got the ball at midfield, but failed to capitalize on the turnover.

The second half is when the Bulldogs defense broke as their offense couldn't keep up either. The first two possessions of the half for their offense were punts, with the third being a turnover on downs. The Bulldogs' first and only score came when they were down by 28 already, courtesy of a 38-yard touchdown catch by Chauncey Haynes from Noah Smith.

Noah Smith went 7 for 16 for 93 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions, and rushed for 14 yards on 13 attempts. Jayden Smith tallied 52 yards on 16 attempts.

The rushing yards on the attempts alone tell the story of how little time there was in the pocket and backfield.

THE GAME CHANGED WHEN ...

Malik Okuyne ran the ball down to White Hall's 1-yard line for a 64-yard gain. That drive would end in a touchdown and the Senators going up 28-0.

Up until that point it might've been 21-0 already, but the Senators' touchdowns came from long and slow drives. There was still a feeling White Hall could slowly find its way back in the game.

Those chances seemed gone after the huge run by Okuyne.

THE GAME BALL GOES TO ...

Robinson quarterback Quentin Murphy. He completed 13 of 21 of his passes for 101 yards, but had 57 yards running and a touchdown. Murphy is a bigger quarterback and powered through for a lot of extra yards, which made a big difference.

NEXT UP ...

White Hall's next game will be on the road at Watson Chapel at 7 p.m. Nov. 4. At that same time, Robinson will be at home against Pine Bluff.