44 libraries in state set for sweater drive

A sweater drive is scheduled to take place next month at 44 libraries across the state.

The "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood Sweater Drive" -- named after Fred Rogers, the cardigan-wearing host of the show "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" as a tribute to him and his example of being a caring neighbor -- will be held at 44 libraries across the state from Nov. 5-30, Arkansas PBS said in a news release.

"Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" was PBS' longest-running children's series. To help set the tone for a "comfortable" visit with his young viewers, Rogers put on a sweater and changed into sneakers to help children settle in for "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood." All of Rogers' original sweaters were knitted by his mother, Nancy McFeely Rogers. Each year, she knitted a dozen sweaters and gave them to family and close friends at Christmas.

For the sweater drive in Arkansas, people are asked to donate new or gently worn sweaters, as well as other cold-weather clothing, at participating libraries or at Arkansas PBS headquarters in Conway. Sweaters collected in this drive will be distributed by local charities.

Participating libraries are:

• Pea Ridge Community Library.

• Newton County Library in Jasper.

• Donald W. Reynolds Library serving Baxter County in Mountain Home.

• Logan County Library in Booneville.

• Charleston Public Library.

• Franklin County Library in Ozark.

• Boyd T. & Mollie Gattis Logan County Library in Paris.

• Fayetteville Public Library.

• Pope County Library in Russellville.

• Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library.

• Forrest City Public Library.

• Independence County Library in Batesville.

• Lonoke Public Library.

• Carlisle Public Library.

• Cabot Public Library.

• Faulkner/Van Buren Regional Library in Conway.

• Grant County Library in Sheridan.

• Central Arkansas Library System's 14 branches in Little Rock, Maumelle, Perryville, Sherwood and Wrightsville.

• Calhoun County Library in Hampton.

• Sevier County Library in De Queen.

• Lafayette County Library in Lewisville.

• Cabe Memorial Public Library in Stamps.

• Barton Library in El Dorado.

• Huttig Branch Library.

• Harper Memorial Library in Junction City.

• Norphlet Branch Library.

• Smackover Public Library.

• Strong Branch Library.

• Monticello Branch Library.

• Warren Branch Library.

• Saline County Library in Benton.

Additional information is available at myarpbs.org/sweaterdrive.