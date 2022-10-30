Allegiant reducing flights to 3 cities

LITTLE ROCK -- Budget carrier Allegiant Air will reduce service to three airports from Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field, members of the Little Rock Airport Commission were told during a board meeting Tuesday.

Allegiant is cutting back its flights to Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB), St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

"Effective January 2023, SFB and PIE will return for the summer seasonal versus year-round due to high fuel cost and staffing constraints. LAX summer seasonal is terminated due to low passenger performance, stage length cost and resource constraints," according to a written report prepared for commissioners.

Additionally, Frontier Airlines' service to Orlando International Airport (MCO) has been terminated "due to low passenger performance," the report said.