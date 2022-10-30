Bailey Marie Whittington - William Bracey Pollock





Wedding vows were exchanged by Bailey Marie Whittington and William Bracey Pollock at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, in Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church. The Rev. Jay Clark officiated.

The bride is the daughter of Dianna and Mike Whittington of Bentonville. Her grandparents are Jane Duke of Bentonville, the late James Whittington of Magnolia and the late Janice and James Douglas of Alma.

Harriett and Clarence Pollock of Little Rock are the parents of the groom. He is the grandson of the late Eileen and Clarence Pollock of Little Rock and the late Anna Belle and Bill Bracey of Blytheville.

The chancel held a cathedral arrangement of roses, ranunculus, hydrangeas, delphinium and lisianthus. Music was by organist Frode Gundersen.

The bride walked down the aisle with her father and wore an off-the-shoulder long sleeve lace trumpet-style gown and carried a bouquet of ivory and white roses, ranunculus, hydrangeas and lisianthus.

Maid of honor was Hampton Hicks of Little Rock and matron of honor was Carlley Hurley of Fayetteville. Bridesmaids were Lauren Vassar, Elizabeth Tlapek, Garrett Gentry, Lauren Lamb and Callie Margiotta, all of Little Rock; Ashton Clark and Alex Godsey, both of Dallas; Paige Spencer of Fayetteville; Brecken Hetzel of Alexandria, Va.; Kirby Jones of Metairie, La.; and Grace Overbey of Santa Monica, Calif. They wore halter-style black gowns and carried bouquets similar to the bride's.

Flower girls were Anna Vickery and Anna Belle Huffman, both of Fayetteville; and ring bearers were Bracey Huffman of Fayetteville and James DePriest and Jacob DePriest, both of Little Rock.

Foster Pollock of Little Rock was best man. Groomsmen were Michael Pollock, Kindley Wasson, Daniel Vogel, Connor Reddick and Justin Lamb, all of Little Rock; Stratton Whittington of Bentonville; Scott Mullahey of Costa Mesa, Calif.; Paxton Thomas of Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.; Jake Hornibrook of Shreveport; and Hank Howard, Will Sanders and Cody Carver, all of Dallas.

A reception at the Country Club of Little Rock followed the ceremony. Guest tables were decorated with floral topiary and garlands. Music was by The Grooveline Dallas.

The bride has a bachelor's degree in kinesiology from the University of Arkansas and a master's degree in physician assistant studies from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. She is a dermatology physician assistant at Franks Dermatology.

The groom has bachelor's degrees in accounting and finance and a master's in accounting from the university where he was a member of the Walton Honors Program and an Honors College Fellow. He is an investment banking associate in the M&A Group at Stephens Inc.

After a honeymoon in Italy and France, the couple will live in Little Rock.





Bailey Whittington Pollock (Meredith Benton Photography)





