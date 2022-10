A 23-year-old man was killed in a head-on collision early Saturday on Interstate 430 in Little Rock, according to a crash report.

Tyler Hayes of Bauxite was driving a Nissan Sentra southbound in the northbound lane approaching mile marker 6, the report says.

At 2:11 a.m., Hayes' car was struck by a Peterbilt truck driven by Bernard Terry, 60, of Waxahachie, Texas.

Hayes was pronounced dead at the scene. Terry was taken to Baptist Hospital with unknown injuries.