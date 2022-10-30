Bella Vistans offer drive-by Halloween fun

Teah Bidwell was born not on the Fourth of July -- like the movie title -- but on Oct. 31. And she says a passion for Halloween was "just ingrained in me." When she got her first home in Centerton, she started to decorate for the fall holiday. And as the old saying goes, one thing led to another.

"I had one string light in my front yard in 2014 that said 'Boo' in my front bushes," she remembers. "It just grew year after year until my yard could no longer hold all the fun in, and we began expanding to the neighbors' yards!"

The result, which moved to Bella Vista when Bidwell did, is called the Trail of Fears, and it has 18 homes on it this year decorated for drive-by viewing:

81 Lancaster Drive

79 Lancaster Drive

77 Lancaster Drive

27 Chapel Lane

4 Beeston Lane

6 Nottingham Drive

50 Hatcher Drive

19 Wincanton Lane

8 Holt Lane

36 Basildon Drive

31 Wentworth Drive

1 Glenbarr Lane

12 Sandwick Place

36 Eddleston Drive

13 Selland Drive

5 S Brent Lane

3 Faye Lane

3 Leo Circle

"Trail of Fears is meant to be something even young kids can get out and enjoy," Bidwell says. "Drive by in the safety of your car and enjoy the work and creativity that people put into their decorations. Hopefully, it inspires the young ones to start creating something of their own and open their imaginations into a whole world of possibilities."

Bidwell has moved on to planning Skeleton Acres, a Halloween "destination" for the whole family she hopes to open in Noel, Mo., in 2025, and meanwhile, she's running the Elk River Haunted Float in Pineville, Mo.

"My husband is 100 percent on board with our Halloween craziness," she laughs. "We both work full time, and all our spare time is dedicated to community involvement, dog rescue and Halloween!"

Find out more about the haunted float at facebook.com/TheElkRiverHauntedFloat.

77 Lancaster Drive (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)



27 Chapel Lane (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)



4 Beeston Lane (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)



6 Nottingham Drive (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)



50 Hatcher Drive (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)



