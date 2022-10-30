Bills unlikely to take struggling Packers lightly

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Bills safety Micah Hyde and receiver Jake Kumerow know Aaron Rodgers well enough to appreciate how much the Packers quarterback's words resonate in Green Bay.

So when Rodgers defiantly insisted the Packers' playoff hopes, at 3-4, remain realistic despite a third consecutive loss and facing the formidable challenge of traveling to play the AFC-leading Bills (5-1) tonight, the two former Green Bay players took serious note.

"I've been around him before and I know that when his back is against the wall, he just rallies them," said Hyde, who rejoined the Bills this week in a quasi-coaching role after sustaining a season-ending neck injury last month.

"You can't take him lightly," added Kumerow. "You've seen him. He's capable of anything."

Well, not so much this year as of yet.

The Packers are off to their worst start to a season in four years under Coach Matt LaFleur, and Rodgers -- the two-time reigning NFL MVP -- is experiencing difficulty overseeing an injury depleted offense that's also missing his favorite target after Davante Adams was traded to Las Vegas this offseason.

While Rodgers ranks 10th in the league with 1,597 yards passing and tied for sixth with 11 TDs, the offense's production has dipped over its three-game skid. After averaging 377.5 yards offense in winning three of four, the Packers are down to 270 yards offense over their past three.

What's more of a concern is how the three losses came in outings in which Green Bay led twice and was tied once at halftime. That includes a 23-21 loss at Washington on Sunday, in which the Packers led 14-10 after two quarters.

Not only did Green Bay manage a season-worst 232 yards of offense against the Commanders, it went 0 for 6 on third down, the first time the Packers didn't have a single successful third-down conversion since 1999.

Rodgers chalked it up to too many mental errors, questioned whether some players -- without naming who -- should be benched, and blamed himself.

"I think we all need to be on the details, and that includes me," he said.

And he relished the challenge that comes with Green Bay being 10 1/2-point underdogs, the largest spread in a game Rodgers has started over his 18-year career.

"I love it," he said. "I hope we embrace that role because it's probably not going to be like this for a while."

The Packers face a buzz saw of a Bills opponent that's leading the league in total yards and yards passing gained, and fewest yards and points allowed and interceptions (10).

The Bills are rested following their bye, and coming off their most complete victory of the season. Josh Allen threw the go-ahead TD pass with 64 seconds left, and the defense sealed the 24-20 win at Kansas City 13 seconds later with Taron Johnson's interception of Patrick Mahomes.

"It gives you that confidence that you could win in more than one fashion," receiver Stefon Diggs said of the Bills, who have twice rallied to win when trailing in the final two minutes of regulation this year. "It doesn't always have to be pretty. It could be ugly. But I'll take an ugly win over a pretty loss any day."

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen celebrates after an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. Buffalo won 24-20. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)



Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) runs with the ball as Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

