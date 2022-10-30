Birth Announcements

The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

Oct. 16

Russell and Laura Curtner, Little Rock, son.

Oct. 18

Christina Shelton and Ryne Stone, Mayflower, daughter.

Gabrielle and Jamie Lynch, Little Rock, daughter.

Oct. 19

Arial Brown and Donald Floyd, Little Rock, daughter.

Oct. 20

Crystal Sellers and Chris Robey, Little Rock, daughter.

Melissa and Jacob Robbins, Cabot, son.

Kelsey and Jordan Shackelford, Pine Buff, daughter.

Oct. 21

Camren and Matthew Brenton, Cabot, daughter.

Katelyn and Jacob McNally, White Hall, daughter.

Amy Huggins and Matthew Stauffer, Little Rock, twin daughters.

Chyanna Streeter, Watson, daughter.

Oct. 23

Morgan and Matthew Bonner, Rison, son.

Oct. 26

Leslie and Wesley Kleiser, Bryant, son.

UAMS MEDICAL CENTER

Oct. 20

Tiffany Smith, North Little Rock, son.

Oct. 23

Ardesha Marion and Thomas Akins, Little Rock, daughter.

Kourtney Elizabeth and Jacob Moore, Cabot, daughter.

Oct. 24

Yazmine Briggs, Little Rock, son.