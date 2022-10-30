Black excellence





With the theme of "Back on Broadway" (Markham Street and Broadway in Little Rock, that is), the Arkansas Black Hall of Fame emerged from a two-year, pandemic-related absence to celebrate its 30th anniversary and present its 28th Induction Ceremony & Show.

The event, which took place Oct. 15 in the Robinson Center Performance Hall in Little Rock, got underway with a VIP reception, complete with cocktails and gourmet appetizers in the ballroom of the adjacent DoubleTree Hotel Little Rock.

Phyllis Yvonne Stickney, Arkansan-born actress and previous inductee, was mistress of ceremonies for a program that featured remarks from Hall of Fame Chairman Charles Stewart and the induction of Sherman Banks; Ketty Lester (who delivered her acceptance speech via video); Dr. Joe Hargrove; Hattie Hill Sutton; the late Gertrude Newsome Jackson (whose award was accepted by her daughter, Loretta Ellington); and James Thrower.

Highlighting the entertainment were the Broadway dance performances. Students from North Little Rock's Westwind School for the Performing Arts kicked off the ceremony with "Circle of Life" from "The Lion King." Later, dancers from the Tidwell Project delivered the "Hamilton Mash Up"; and near the end of the evening, students from the Parkview Arts and Science Magnet High School performed "In 'da Beginning: Bring in 'da Noise, Bring in 'da Funk."

Proceeds will enable the Arkansas Black Hall of Fame Foundation to award grants to uplift Black and underserved communities in Arkansas.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams









Gallery: Black Hall of Fame 2022







