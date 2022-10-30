Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.

COMMERCIAL

Cline Construction Group, 10303 Colonel Glenn Road, $2,000,000.

Caleb Etchison, 17116 Chenal Parkway, $1,200,000.

Bailey Construction, 1900 E. 15th St., $346,290.

Hydco, Inc., 17711 Chenal Parkway, $160,323.

Commercial Industries, 6420 Colonel Glenn Road, $150,000.

CBM Construction, 2516 Cantrell Road, $90,000.

RESIDENTIAL

Parkinson Building Group, 464 Valley Club Circle, $2,200,000.

Bosley Construction, 4523 N. Lookout Road, $550,000.

KHC Design, 162 Ridge Road, $300,000.

Refreshing Homes Construction, 904 S. Park St., $230,000.

Songbird Enterprises, 3119 Gaines St., $220,000.

Olan Asbury, 43 Chenal Circle, $95,000.

Arkansas Restoration, Inc., 1701 Pine Valley Road, $95,000.

AgSOLAR, LLC., 3710 S. Bowman Road, $75,000.