Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.
COMMERCIAL
Cline Construction Group, 10303 Colonel Glenn Road, $2,000,000.
Caleb Etchison, 17116 Chenal Parkway, $1,200,000.
Bailey Construction, 1900 E. 15th St., $346,290.
Hydco, Inc., 17711 Chenal Parkway, $160,323.
Commercial Industries, 6420 Colonel Glenn Road, $150,000.
CBM Construction, 2516 Cantrell Road, $90,000.
RESIDENTIAL
Parkinson Building Group, 464 Valley Club Circle, $2,200,000.
Bosley Construction, 4523 N. Lookout Road, $550,000.
KHC Design, 162 Ridge Road, $300,000.
Refreshing Homes Construction, 904 S. Park St., $230,000.
Songbird Enterprises, 3119 Gaines St., $220,000.
Olan Asbury, 43 Chenal Circle, $95,000.
Arkansas Restoration, Inc., 1701 Pine Valley Road, $95,000.
AgSOLAR, LLC., 3710 S. Bowman Road, $75,000.