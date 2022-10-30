Bulldogs shrug off bad quarter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Top-ranked Georgia expects to eventually benefit from a game like this. It might happen next year. Or maybe next week.

Daijun Edwards and Kenny McIntosh ran for two touchdowns each, and the Bulldogs pulled away from Florida following a second-half scare to win 42-20 Saturday night in the rivalry dubbed "the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party."

Next up: No. 3 Tennessee, a game that could have SEC and College Football Playoff implications. Georgia might not have the same margin for error against the Volunteers as it enjoyed against Florida.

The defending national champion Bulldogs (8-0, 5-0) looked to be in trouble when the Gators (4-4, 1-4) scored the first 17 points of the third quarter and turned a 28-3 deficit into a one-score game.

But the Dawgs answered in resounding fashion with consecutive touchdown drives to seal their 10th consecutive victory. It was Georgia's fifth win over Florida in the last six seasons.

"I don't enjoy losing the momentum in the game," Dawgs Coach Kirby Smart said. "I enjoy the fact that we never blinked. ... There's two things [that happen] when adversity hits: you fracture or you connect. Our team connected."

This one was dedicated to legendary Georgia Coach Vince Dooley, who died Friday at age 90.

Dooley dominated the Georgia-Florida series during his coaching career, going 17-7-1 against the Gators. The most famous victory came in 1980, when Lindsay Scott hauled in a 93-yard touchdown pass from Buck Belue in the closing minute. The improbable 26-21 triumph propelled Georgia to a perfect season and their first consensus national title.

"Such an ambassador for our program and all of college football," Smart said. "I know if he was looking down on that one, he would have enjoyed the first half. I don't know that he would have enjoyed the second one."

Florida had all the momentum in the third quarter after Amari Burney forced two turnovers following Trevor Etienne's TD run. Burney stripped McIntosh and intercepted a pass from Stetson Bennett.

"They didn't stop us other than that," Bennett said. "We answered really well after the pick I threw and went right down the field. Everybody answered the call whenever they were asked."

Georgia put the game away thanks to a few key fourth downs. Bennett connected with tight end Brock Bowers on a fourth-and-7 play to set up one touchdown in-between Florida's two failed attempts to move the chains on fourth down.

"Yeah, it's a turnover on downs and turnovers affect the outcome of the game," Florida Coach Billy Napier said. "No different than them turning the ball over allowed them to get us back in the game. ... We had our opportunities. We can coach better. We can play better."

Georgia played nearly flawless football down the stretch and finished with 555 yards against Florida's beleaguered defense. Edwards had 106 yards rushing, including a 22-yard touchdown run that halted Florida's comeback. McIntosh added 90 on the ground.

Bennett completed 19 of 38 passes for 316 yards with 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. Bowers caught five passes for a career-high 154 yards, including a 73-yard score in which he hauled in a ball that tipped off linebacker Burney.

"Ball's bouncing in the air and I just snatched it," Bowers said.

Richardson threw for 271 yards and a touchdown for the Gators, who have lost 12 of their last 15 SEC games. Nearly half of Richardson's passing yards came on plays of 78 and 41 yards.

"Whenever you have a team like that, it's easy for them to do what they do," Richardson said. "They have people doing their job, and it's kind of hard to affect them and stop them."

MISSOURI 23,

NO. 25 SOUTH CAROLINA 10

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Brady Cook ran for a touchdown and directed three long, first-half scoring drives as Missouri built a 17-0 lead on the way to its fourth consecutive win over No. 25 South Carolina.

Receiver Dominic Lovett had career highs with 10 catches for 148 yards while the Tigers' defense had 11 tackles behind the line of scrimmage and held the Gamecocks (5-3, 2-3) to 203 total yards. The Tigers (4-4, 2-3) won their second in a row after starting league play 0-3.

Missouri beat a ranked opponent for the first time since its 45-41 win over No. 17 LSU on Oct. 10, 2020.

It ended the Gamecocks four-game win streak -- and also ended their stay in the national rankings after getting in this past week for the first time in four years.

Cook proved a steady hand against a South Carolina defense that was active and opportunistic in beating No. 19 Kentucky on Oct. 8 and Texas A&M last week.

