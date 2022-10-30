Burning Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. -- An errant officiating decision snatched a near-certain win away from the Arkansas Razorbacks here at Jordan-Hare Stadium two years ago.

The University of Arkansas left no room for doubt this time on a sun-splashed Saturday afternoon, romping for 520 yards to dismantle Auburn 41-27 and snap a six-game losing streak in the series before a crowd of 83,792.

Coach Sam Pittman left the field with one arm around his wife Jamie and his right fist pumping the air toward exuberant Razorback fans in the northeast corner of Jordan-Hare.

"It means everything," Pittman said. "Auburn's a good football program.

"I just felt like we were ready, we were prepared, and I felt like we had the best team, and I felt like we should win. That's no disrespect to Auburn or anybody, but I felt like we had the best team and we should win and certainly we did."

Arkansas (5-3, 2-3 SEC) pulled away with a 14-0 third quarter, and fans began streaming for the exits as the Razorbacks took a 38-13 lead with a statement 10-play, 84-yard drive that burned 6:38 off the clock early in the fourth quarter.

The Tigers made the final score only slightly more bearable when Jarquez Hunter scored from the 1 against back-up defenders with four seconds remaining.

Arkansas won back-to-back road games for the first time since beating No. 18 Ole Miss and No. 9 LSU on consecutive weekends in November 2015.

The Razorbacks also pulled themselves out of the SEC West cellar and drew one win away from bowl eligibility with the win over Auburn (3-5, 1-4), which dropped its fourth game in a row, bring further heat on embattled Coach Bryan Harsin.

"Coach Pittman emphasized this week in practice, just being able to play for those guys that had never beaten Auburn, to send them out the correct way, is truly an accomplishment for everybody on the team," said Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson, who accounted for 279 yards and three touchdowns.

Pittman has now beaten every SEC West team except for perennial power Alabama.

Arkansas linebacker Bumper Pool did postgame interviews two years ago after the bad call allowed Auburn to retain possession on a bungled spike by Bo Nix, leading to Anders Carlson's game-winning 39-yard field goal with 7 seconds remaining.

Pool was in much better spirits on Saturday.

"I remember being in here two years ago just absolutely shattered," Pool said. "And whenever you're in the moment, you don't think that you'll have another opportunity. But to be able to come back, get the win how we did it, a team win, everyone played their role perfectly, I just love this team."

Said senior safety Simeon Blair, "Me and Bump have been here the same amount of time, and this is our first time beating them since we've been in college. It means a whole lot. It's just another accomplishment in the steps that we're making."

Arkansas has now broken multi-year losing streaks against Mississippi State, LSU, Texas A&M and Auburn during Pittman's three seasons.

"I feel like when Coach Pitt gave that speech to us about the six years, it really hit me," said tailback Raheim Sanders.

The sophomore tailback blew past the 1,000-yard mark with 171 rushing yards on 16 carries to spearhead Arkansas' balanced attack.

The Razorbacks rushed for 286 yards and Jefferson passed for 234 yards to help Arkansas maintain season averages of 240-plus yards on both the ground and in the air.

Sanders and Jefferson took turns breaking tackles and extending drives, frustrating the Tigers.

"Missed tackles, plain and simple," Auburn defensive lineman Colby Wooden said. "You get there, you hit him, and you bounce off. So, we've just got to get back to the fundamentals of wrapping up, tackling him."

Harsin thought Arkansas' strength in the run game and Jefferson's veteran presence were two huge factors.

"I thought Arkansas was a good team going into this week," Harsin said. "Physically, we just got in the area where they did a good job. They ran the ball well, so their kids played hard."

Jefferson and Rashod Dubinion each had a pair of rushing touchdowns and Matt Landers had a second big outing in a row with four catches for 115 yards.

Jadon Haselwood led the receiving unit with five catches for 61 yards, including a key 11-yard touchdown early in the third quarter as the Razorbacks began taking control.

The Razorbacks went 8 of 14 on third-down plays to improve to exactly 50% on the year at 61 of 122. That statistic offset Auburn's 11 of 19 third downs and kept the potent Razorbacks on the field.

Carlson played a role in the outcome again, this time in the Razorbacks' favor.

His low-struck 52-yard field goal early in the third quarter was combo-blocked by Isaiah Nichols and Landon Jackson, giving Arkansas the ball at its 36 with a chance to build on a 17-13 lead.

The Hogs delivered in a major way.

Jefferson stood in the pocket behind great protection and found Landers for an 18-yard pass to convert a third-and-3 play to trigger the drive. Six plays later, on a third and 9, Haselwood ran a post from the slot and Jefferson delivered a strike for the 11-yard touchdown and a 24-13 lead.

Arkansas held Auburn to a four and out at that point, then caught a huge break on Oscar Chapman's 51-yard punt.

Razorback return man Bryce Stephens was headed to the sideline to field the long punt but pulled away at the last second as the ball grazed just by one of his gloves. The crowd hoped a replay review would show Stephens had touched the ball, which Auburn downed at the Hogs' 6. However, that didn't happen and the Hogs overcame the poor field position quickly.

On the next snap, the Razorbacks created a seam at left end, Sanders accelerated through it and got in a footrace with Auburn's Zion Puckett. The safety eventually caught Sanders around the 30, but Sanders kept chugging and made it to the 18.

After Jefferson's 5-yard keeper created first and goal the Razorbacks showed a creative wrinkle they installed during the bye week.

Jefferson and Haselwood set up in the backfield with Dubinion, and while Jefferson carried out a fake pitch, Dubinion took the direct snap and found a gap over the right side for a 2-yard touchdown that capped the Hogs' 21 consecutive points.