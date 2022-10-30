Business people

MUGS

Spollen

Allen

• Spencer Jones has been hired as chief technology officer and vice president of sales by Lapovations, LLC, a medical device company creating products to improve laparoscopy. Jones will head up product innovation and lead the sales and distribution organization for the company's flagship product, AbGrab®. A registered nurse by trade, Jones has been a part-time consultant with Lapovations since 2020, serving as the company's director of research & development.

• Dr. John Spollen has been named the regional associate dean for the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine, effective Jan. 1. Spollen, professor and vice chairman for education in the UAMS Department of Psychiatry, practices at the Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System, and received his medical degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. He completed his residency in psychiatry at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

• Cinthya Allen has been hired by Arvest Bank as its diversity, equity and inclusion officer, effective Tuesday . Allen earned a bachelor's degree in sociology from the University of Oklahoma and a graduate certificate in diversity and inclusion human resources policy from Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y.

